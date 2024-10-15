Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Want facial like glow at home? 6 tips to get it

Some home tips

Karva Chauth is coming. Enhance your skin at home without spending money. Learn 6 home facial tips.

1. Prioritize Cleansing

Cleanse your face upon returning home. This removes dirt and grime, leaving your face clean.

2. Exfoliate Your Skin

Scrub your face with oatmeal or 2 tsp honey mixed with 1/2 tsp sugar. This removes dead skin and clears pores.

3. Keep Skin Hydrated

Drink enough water daily to keep skin hydrated and glowing without makeup.

4. Use Facial Oil

Use facial oil morning or evening. It provides an extra layer and reduces wrinkles through collagen production.

5. Apply Aloe Vera Gel Daily

Apply aloe vera gel for soft, glowing skin. See a glow in 5 days.

6. Apply Moisturizer

Use moisturizer daily to improve skin tone and texture. This enhances your skin's radiance.

