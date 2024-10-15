Karwa Chauth 2024: Want facial like glow at home? 6 tips to get it

Lifestyle
Karva Chauth is coming. Enhance your skin at home without spending money. Learn 6 home facial tips.
Cleanse your face upon returning home. This removes dirt and grime, leaving your face clean.
Scrub your face with oatmeal or 2 tsp honey mixed with 1/2 tsp sugar. This removes dead skin and clears pores.
Drink enough water daily to keep skin hydrated and glowing without makeup.
Use facial oil morning or evening. It provides an extra layer and reduces wrinkles through collagen production.
Apply aloe vera gel for soft, glowing skin. See a glow in 5 days.
Use moisturizer daily to improve skin tone and texture. This enhances your skin's radiance.