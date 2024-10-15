Lifestyle
A spicy red chutney made with red ant eggs and spices. Popular in Chhattisgarh, it's known as Chaprah.
Baby shark curry is on India's bizarre food list. This dish is enjoyed with great relish in Goa.
Dog meat, not chicken or mutton, is consumed in Nagaland. Various recipes are also prepared with goat, pork, and elephant meat.
The Lepchas community in Sikkim prepares a unique dish from frog legs and eats it with great enthusiasm.
You must have heard a lot about white, brown, and red rice. But black rice, a treasure trove of nutrients, is widely consumed in Kerala, Manipur, and Bengal.
Jadoh, a famous Meghalaya dish, is made with rice and pork. It sounds strange, but it's very popular among the Jaitia tribe.
Phan Pyut is a recipe made from fermented potatoes and served with rice and roti.
Dohkhlieh, a Meghalaya delicacy, is made with pork, onions, chilies, and spices, topped with lemon juice.
Cannabis fritters are a famous Indian dish made with cannabis leaves, gram flour, and onions, especially during Holi and Shivratri.