    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident

    Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been a victim of deepfake incidents multiple times, has been appointed as the National Ambassador for Cybercrime. What did the actress say?

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. A few days ago, a deepfake video of Rashmika went viral, causing a stir. The police have arrested several people in this case. But now, interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The actress herself shared this information. "A few years ago, my deepfake video went viral. That's cybercrime. After that, I thought I should fight against cybercrimes. I wanted to create awareness about this. I had formulated a plan for this purpose," she said.

    "At the same time, I am happy to say that I am the brand ambassador of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the Central Government. Cybercriminals are targeting everyone. We must not only be vigilant but also protect ourselves and work against cybercrimes. As the brand ambassador of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, I will raise awareness about cybercrimes. It has said that the country needs to be protected from cybercrime," the actress said.

    Deepfake has been creating a lot of buzz for the past few months. A few months ago, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna created a huge stir across the country. It's common to create memes by putting someone's face on someone else's body. But, deepfake is a scary technique of putting someone else's face on a pornographic video. While some have already had this bad experience, the case of actress Rashmika Mandanna made it big news. This was done using technology and artificial intelligence (AI). A scene of a woman in black entering a lift has gone viral. When the woman's face is closely observed, it resembles actress Rashmika Mandanna's face. The video has garnered millions of views online. It's not a big deal if an actress dresses like this. It is common to show off the body like this. But this topic was widely discussed as to what extent people who are ashamed of their honor and dignity can go, even in the case of ordinary women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern about this.

    After Rashmika Mandanna, similar videos of Bollywood actresses like Kajol and Alia went viral. The police are also working in this direction because harsh punishments for video circulators will deter others. But now, even as the police are conducting operations, another deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral. Miscreants who attached Rashmika Mandanna's face to someone else's body tried to portray her indecently. After all these developments, the actress was fighting against this. As a result, she has now been appointed as the National Ambassador.

