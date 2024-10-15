Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt opens up about her ADHD diagnosis: What is attention deficit disorder? Symptoms and more

    Alia Bhatt opens up about her ADHD diagnosis: What is attention deficit disorder? Symptoms and more
     
     

    Alia Bhatt opens up about her ADHD diagnosis: What is attention deficit disorder? Symptoms and more NTI
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt, currently starring in Vasan Bala's Jigra, has recently made headlines not only for her performance but also for her candid discussion about living with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). After undergoing a psychological evaluation, Alia learned that she is significantly high on the ADHD spectrum, revealing her struggles with maintaining focus and being present in the moment.

    In an interview, Alia shared that she often zoned out during conversations and classroom sessions since childhood, but she didn't recognize these symptoms as part of ADHD. “Whenever I mentioned this to my friends, they would say, ‘We always knew.’ This wasn’t a revelation for them, but it was for me,” she explained in a conversation with The Lallantop.

    Alia highlighted that the moments she feels most present are when she’s in front of the camera or with her daughter, Raha. “I realized why I feel at peace in front of the camera; I’m completely immersed in my character. And now, being with Raha brings me the same sense of presence,” she noted.

    In a previous interview with Allure Magazine, Alia discussed her difficulties with time management and her preference for quick makeup sessions due to her ADHD. “I can’t sit for more than 45 minutes in the makeup chair. I need things to happen quickly,” she said, recalling her wedding day when she refused to spend two hours on makeup, wanting to enjoy the moment instead.

    ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that often goes undiagnosed. While many individuals experience symptoms from childhood, they can still lead successful lives. However, when these symptoms start to interfere with daily functioning, it may be time to seek help. Common symptoms include:

    • Forgetfulness: Difficulty remembering tasks or mixing up short-term and working memory.
    • Time Management Issues: Struggles with managing time effectively due to dopamine dysfunction.
    • Attention Challenges: Difficulty focusing on tasks, but the ability to hyperfocus when necessary.
    • Anxiety and Overthinking: Imbalance in neurotransmitters can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms.
    • Wandering Mind: Overactivity in the brain often results in unrealistic thinking.
    • Procrastination: Difficulty understanding the urgency of tasks, leading to delays in completion.

    Alia Bhatt’s openness about her ADHD journey not only sheds light on her personal experiences but also raises awareness about the condition, encouraging others to recognize symptoms and seek help.

