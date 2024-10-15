Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi govt to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on a grand note on October 17

    The Yogi government is gearing up to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti on October 17 with grand festivities. Temples will hold recitations of Shri Ram Charit Manas, alongside cultural programs, bhajans, and kirtans.

    Yogi govt to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on a grand note on October 17 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 2:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    The Yogi government is set to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti on a grand note on October 17, with several spectacular programs planned for the occasion. On this day, temples will host recitations of Shri Ram Charit Manas, along with cultural programs, bhajans, and kirtans. A major event will take place in Chitrakoot, the sacred site of Maharishi Valmiki's penance. As in previous years, the Yogi government will once again provide a spiritual platform for local artistes to showcase their talents.

    As per the Yogi government's instructions, Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 17. In addition to lighting lamps and conducting Deepdaan, the Ramayan path will take place at sites associated with Maharishi Valmiki, including temples. 

    These programs will be organized at the district, tehsil, and development block levels. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that proper arrangements be made for cleanliness, drinking water, sound systems, lighting, and security at every event venue.

    The UP government will also host a grand event at Lalapur, Chitrakoot, the sacred site of Maharishi Valmiki's penance. Regional Tourism Officer Anupam Srivastava has been appointed as the nodal officer for the program. Srivastava announced that the event will begin at 11 AM with a garlanding ceremony at the statue of Maharishi Valmiki in Lalapur.

    "Spiritual and cultural performances will be conducted by Bhagwati Jagran Manch and Dayaram Raikwad and his team. The event will feature puja-havan, bhajans, Valmiki Ramayana recitations, and the Luv-Kush episode. Local public representatives will also be present, with active community participation throughout the program," he added.

    Programs will be organized in Shri Ram Temples, Hanuman Temples, and temples associated with the Ramayana in various districts. Local artistes will be given a platform to showcase their talents. A committee, chaired by the District Magistrates, has selected artistes for performances at specific temples and locations in each district.

    The event will be coordinated by the Culture Department, the Information and Public Relations Department, and the District Tourism and Culture Council. Nodal officers have been appointed in every district to oversee the event. The Yogi government has also stressed the importance of public participation alongside local public representatives in these programs.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape possession; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    CM Yogi Adityanath govt to fast-track rejuvenation of 24 industrial areas across UP AJR

    CM Yogi Adityanath govt to fast-track rejuvenation of 24 industrial areas across UP

    BREAKING India hits back at Canada PM Trudeau's latest charge, calls accusations 'vague' and 'not true' snt

    'Same old Trudeau saying same old things': India slams Canada's vague, untrue accusations over Nijjar killing

    India signs Rs 34,500 crore deal with US for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones across armed forces AJR

    India signs Rs 34,500 crore deal with US for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones across armed forces

    Recent Stories

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Fearless Mumbai woman outs fake cop who tried to extort Rs 50k over vape possession; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild' NTI

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild'

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon