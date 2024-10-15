Yogi govt to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on a grand note on October 17

The Yogi government is gearing up to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti on October 17 with grand festivities. Temples will hold recitations of Shri Ram Charit Manas, alongside cultural programs, bhajans, and kirtans.

The Yogi government is set to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti on a grand note on October 17, with several spectacular programs planned for the occasion. On this day, temples will host recitations of Shri Ram Charit Manas, along with cultural programs, bhajans, and kirtans. A major event will take place in Chitrakoot, the sacred site of Maharishi Valmiki's penance. As in previous years, the Yogi government will once again provide a spiritual platform for local artistes to showcase their talents.

As per the Yogi government's instructions, Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 17. In addition to lighting lamps and conducting Deepdaan, the Ramayan path will take place at sites associated with Maharishi Valmiki, including temples.

These programs will be organized at the district, tehsil, and development block levels. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that proper arrangements be made for cleanliness, drinking water, sound systems, lighting, and security at every event venue.

The UP government will also host a grand event at Lalapur, Chitrakoot, the sacred site of Maharishi Valmiki's penance. Regional Tourism Officer Anupam Srivastava has been appointed as the nodal officer for the program. Srivastava announced that the event will begin at 11 AM with a garlanding ceremony at the statue of Maharishi Valmiki in Lalapur.

"Spiritual and cultural performances will be conducted by Bhagwati Jagran Manch and Dayaram Raikwad and his team. The event will feature puja-havan, bhajans, Valmiki Ramayana recitations, and the Luv-Kush episode. Local public representatives will also be present, with active community participation throughout the program," he added.

Programs will be organized in Shri Ram Temples, Hanuman Temples, and temples associated with the Ramayana in various districts. Local artistes will be given a platform to showcase their talents. A committee, chaired by the District Magistrates, has selected artistes for performances at specific temples and locations in each district.

The event will be coordinated by the Culture Department, the Information and Public Relations Department, and the District Tourism and Culture Council. Nodal officers have been appointed in every district to oversee the event. The Yogi government has also stressed the importance of public participation alongside local public representatives in these programs.

Latest Videos