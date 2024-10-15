Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zeenat Aman: "Clothes, money aren't proof of a life well-lived"

    Taking to her booming Instagram on Tuesday, the 72-year-old actress talked about the value of interpersonal relationships in a person's life.

    Zeenat Aman: "Clothes, money aren't proof of a life well-lived" RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

    Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for sharing her life lessons and personal experiences as she is one of the most loved icons among Gen-Z icons due to her raw, honest, and elegant persona online. Taking to her booming Instagram on Tuesday, the 72-year-old actress talked about the value of interpersonal relationships in a person's life.

    The "frivolous pursuit of clothes or electronics or money" is insufficient evidence of a life well lived, she continued. In addition to referring to herself as an "old lady," the actor revealed that she just had a fall and is currently recuperating.

    Zeenat shared a minimalist black-and-white photo of herself. In the photo, she is smiling and looking at the ground. She is wearing an off-the-shoulder dress. The Don actress wrote a long beautiful caption sharing her thoughts. She wrote, "Zeenat captioned the picture, "I am contemplating human relationships this morning. When one is young, the years ahead stretch out in an endlessly forking road of possibilities. Old age seems a distant, near-mythical destination."

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

     

    "Then one morning you wake up groggy with creaking joints, and you realize you’re here. That it was never a long journey, youth just made you perceive it to be so. That on a planet that is 4.5 billion years old you have snatched a fleeting moment of consciousness. Now you’re old and there’s no going back," she added. 

    She also wrote, "And what is there to show for a life well-lived? Surely it cannot be the frivolous pursuit of clothes or electronics or money or what have you. Yes, these can occupy and enable our lives to an extent, but what a tragedy if they were to define them. The only measure of meaning I can find is in the weight of the relationships we nurture. To have evoked love, beauty, camaraderie, gratitude, compassion, tenderness. And in turn to have these invoked in oneself."

    "Life is short. Take it from an old lady. Build your bridges, offer your apologies, speak your gratitude, express your love, grant forgiveness where it’s due… I fell while on set on Sunday evening, and there are purple bruises blooming on my skin. I am reminded of the fragility of my body, and thus this meditation. Have a beautiful Tuesday, everyone. And I welcome you to share your story of proffering or accepting a deep apology in the comments. It is an underrated act," she added. 

    Talking about her work, Zeenat will soon be seen in 'Bun Tikki' and 'The Royals', directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. 

