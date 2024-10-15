Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fauji 2: Shah Rukh Khan's show gets sequel after 36 years; Vicky Jain to replace SRK

    Fauji, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic debut television show from 1988, is making a comeback after 36 years with a sequel titled Fauji 2. The new series will star Vicky Jain in the lead role and is co-produced by him and Sandeep Singh, with Gauahar Khan also featuring. The show will air on Doordarshan

    Fauji 2: Shah Rukh Khan's show gets sequel after 36 years; Vicky Jain to replace SRK ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan’s debut show Fauji is making a return after 36 years, with a sequel announced on October 15. The original show, released in 1988 and directed by Lt. Col. Raj Kumar Kapoor, launched Shah Rukh’s career on television, establishing him as a prominent name in Indian households. The sequel, titled Fauji 2, will star Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, in the lead role.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

    Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared updates on social media, mentioning that Vicky Jain will not only star in the series but also co-produce it alongside Sandeep Singh. It was revealed that the show would air on Doordarshan, similar to the original version. Gauahar Khan will also appear in the series, and the modern version of the show will introduce 12 new actors.

    Adarsh also highlighted that Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of Fauji 2, with music composed by Shreyas Puranik. Furthermore, Sharad Kelkar will provide the voiceover, and the show will be directed by Abhinav Pareek. The sequel is being positioned as an updated version, maintaining its core while reflecting contemporary storytelling.

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan opens up about financial struggles, career choices

    The original Fauji, which aired in the 1980s, followed the journey of new army recruits as they faced challenges and successes during their training. Shah Rukh played the role of Abhimanyu Rai, a character said to be inspired by Lt. Col. Sanjoy Bannerji of the Indian Army’s Bombay Sappers. The show became a major success, and its legacy continues with fans still revisiting it today.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident RTM

    Rashmika Mandanna named cyber safety ambassador following deepfake incident

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan shares his journey as Hrithik Roshan's mind coach- Here's what he revealed NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan shares his journey as Hrithik Roshan’s mind coach—Here’s what he revealed

    Zeenat Aman: "Clothes, money aren't proof of a life well-lived" RTM

    Zeenat Aman: "Clothes, money aren't proof of a life well-lived"

    Citadel Hunny Bunny trailer OUT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

    Citadel Hunny Bunny trailer OUT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild' NTI

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild'

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya

    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 IPL players with most sixes gcw

    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 IPL players with most sixes

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon