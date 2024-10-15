Fauji 2: Shah Rukh Khan's show gets sequel after 36 years; Vicky Jain to replace SRK

Fauji, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic debut television show from 1988, is making a comeback after 36 years with a sequel titled Fauji 2. The new series will star Vicky Jain in the lead role and is co-produced by him and Sandeep Singh, with Gauahar Khan also featuring. The show will air on Doordarshan

Shah Rukh Khan’s debut show Fauji is making a return after 36 years, with a sequel announced on October 15. The original show, released in 1988 and directed by Lt. Col. Raj Kumar Kapoor, launched Shah Rukh’s career on television, establishing him as a prominent name in Indian households. The sequel, titled Fauji 2, will star Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky Jain, in the lead role.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared updates on social media, mentioning that Vicky Jain will not only star in the series but also co-produce it alongside Sandeep Singh. It was revealed that the show would air on Doordarshan, similar to the original version. Gauahar Khan will also appear in the series, and the modern version of the show will introduce 12 new actors.

Adarsh also highlighted that Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of Fauji 2, with music composed by Shreyas Puranik. Furthermore, Sharad Kelkar will provide the voiceover, and the show will be directed by Abhinav Pareek. The sequel is being positioned as an updated version, maintaining its core while reflecting contemporary storytelling.

The original Fauji, which aired in the 1980s, followed the journey of new army recruits as they faced challenges and successes during their training. Shah Rukh played the role of Abhimanyu Rai, a character said to be inspired by Lt. Col. Sanjoy Bannerji of the Indian Army’s Bombay Sappers. The show became a major success, and its legacy continues with fans still revisiting it today.

