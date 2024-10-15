Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh calls out Avinash Mishra's behavior to Shilpa, defends him in Karan's fight

    In Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh steps up to confront Avinash Mishra about his behavior towards Shilpa, while also standing by him against Karanveer's criticism.
     

    Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh calls out Avinash Mishra's behavior to Shilpa, defends him in Karan's fight NTI
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh has emerged as a standout contestant, not only for her friendships with Avinash Mishra and Alice but also for her bold stance in difficult situations. Recently, she gave Avinash a reality check after his heated exchange with co-contestant Shilpa Shirodkar.

    The altercation began when Avinash accused Shilpa of pretending to be nice while assigning duties to the other contestants. This upset Shilpa, who urged him to calm down and be mindful of his words and tone. Despite her attempts to de-escalate the situation, Avinash continued to speak loudly, escalating the tension.

    Recognizing the impact of his behavior, both Eisha and Alice encouraged Avinash to reflect on how his actions affect those around him. After their discussion, Avinash agreed to work on controlling his anger and changing his approach in future interactions.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan becomes captain; Alice Kaushik and Shrutika has an ugly fight - WATCH

    Later, Eisha defended Avinash during a conversation with Karanveer Mehra in the lawn area. Karanveer had remarked about Avinash being “show mein se nikala hua,” attempting to shame him for his behavior. Eisha stood up for her friend, stating that Karanveer’s comments were inappropriate. She acknowledged that while Avinash’s points might be valid, his way of expressing them needed improvement.

    Karanveer responded by agreeing that Avinash’s delivery could use work, but he maintained his stance on the need for better communication.

    Eisha’s supportive role not only highlights her loyalty to Avinash but also emphasizes the importance of constructive feedback among friends in the intense environment of Bigg Boss 18. As the season progresses, fans are eager to see how these dynamics evolve.

    ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra fires back at Avinash Mishra amid heated clash, says ‘Don’t teach daddy..’

