Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan shares his journey as Hrithik Roshan’s mind coach—Here’s what he revealed

    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    The 18th season of Bigg Boss is currently captivating audiences on Colors TV, with Salman Khan making his return as host for the 14th time. This season features a diverse lineup of 18 contestants, including notable names like Naira Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Vivian Dsena, and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Adding a fresh twist, Hrithik Roshan’s mind coach, Arfeen Khan, has joined the mix, promising to bring a unique perspective to the competitive environment of the show.

    Arfeen Khan has an inspiring story, revealing how he became Hrithik Roshan's mind coach. He shared that he met the actor through a mutual friend when he was struggling with his weight, being 20 kg heavier than his age. "Hrithik was surprised and asked, 'Why are you so fat?'" Arfeen recalled. After receiving a diet plan from Hrithik, he managed to lose 14 kg in just ten weeks, showcasing the effectiveness of mind coaching combined with physical discipline. Impressed by his transformation, Hrithik expressed interest in learning about mind control, which led Arfeen to start coaching him.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In this season of Bigg Boss, Arfeen has made a significant impact, becoming the first captain of the house. He recently earned the title of "Time God," highlighting his influence and presence among the contestants. However, the latest episode shifted the spotlight from his achievements to a dramatic confrontation between housemates Alice Kaushik and Shrutika Raj. Contestants were tasked with eliminating peers they deemed unworthy of the “Time God” title, leading to a lively discussion filled with reasons and justifications.

    Beyond Bigg Boss, Arfeen Khan is a renowned life coach, TED speaker, and author, having worked with several A-list celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff. His experience in helping individuals realize their potential adds a unique flavor to the show, making this season even more engaging for fans. As the drama unfolds, viewers are eager to see how Arfeen’s coaching methods and insights will influence the dynamics in the house.

