Citadel Hunny Bunny trailer OUT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

    The much-awaited trailer for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-packed series Citadel: Honey Bunny is finally out, exciting fans with its high-octane stunts, thrilling espionage plot, and stellar performances. Directed by Raj & DK, the series is set to release on October 15 and stream from November 7

    After much anticipation, the trailer for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action series Citadel: Honey Bunny has finally been released, and it appears to have impressed fans. Set to premiere on October 15, with streaming beginning on November 7, the trailer offers a glimpse into the thrilling spy drama. Set in the 90s, the series promises explosive action, gripping stunts, and intense excitement, all enhanced by stellar performances and a grand visual spectacle.

    The plot revolves around stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) who ropes in struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side job. This decision plunges them into a high-stakes world of espionage, betrayal, and intense action. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up to them, Honey and Bunny, now estranged, must reunite to protect their daughter, Nadia.

    On Monday, the makers revealed the poster for this high-octane thriller, directed by the renowned duo Raj & DK. Citadel: Honey Bunny is a part of the global Citadel universe, which includes the critically acclaimed season starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

    Earlier, the teaser for the series showcased Varun and Samantha in intense action sequences. One scene highlighted Samantha wielding two pistols, ready to take on two adversaries, while another featured a fight between her and Varun.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha spend sea-side vacation in Turkey; share adorable moments - PHOTOS

    During a promotional event earlier this year, Samantha shared her thoughts on the series, revealing that she had never imagined herself doing action roles. She admitted that even until the last moment, she wasn’t sure if she would be part of Citadel. She expressed her gratitude to Raj, DK, Sita, and Amazon for their support and emphasized how proud she was of the series' final result, noting how amazing it looked.

    Created by Sita R. Menon, Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny promises an exciting narrative with unexpected twists. The ensemble cast includes notable actors like Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

