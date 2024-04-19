Did Travis Barker post wife Kourtney Kardashian's toilet seat picture on her birthday? Netizens are SHOCKED!

On April 19, Kourtney Kardashian turned 45-year-old and her husband Travis Barker shared a series of hilarious pictures one of which was she using a toilet seat.

Travis Barker celebrated his wife Kourtney Kardashian's 45th birthday by posting a photo of her sitting on a toilet. The photo was the grand conclusion of a Thursday Instagram carousel post shared by the Blink-182 frontman which elicited hilarious replies from his 8.7 million followers.

The post

Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in 2022. Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick have three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while Barker has a son Landon, a daughter Alabama, and a stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is an American television personality and socialite. In 2007, she and her family debuted on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Its success prompted the development of spin-offs such as Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.