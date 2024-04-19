Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra share post after ED seizes their asserts, 'Disrespected...'

    On Thursday, ED seized Raj Kundra's property worth Rs 97.79 crore and associated properties including a residential flat in Juhu, Mumbai, registered in the name of his wife Shilpa Shetty.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra took to their Instagram stories to share a cryptic post after it was disclosed that the Enforcement Directorate has confiscated his properties worth Rs 97.79 crore in connection with a Bitcoin fraud case. While Raj and Shilpa Shetty's lawyer made a statement on their behalf, the couple have now shared posts on social media.

    Raj Kundra's Instagram story

    Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story

    Also read: Salman Khan house firing case: Suspect Sagar Pal took gun firing training, motive was to spread fear

    Shilpa and Raj's statement

    Shilpa and Raj claimed in a statement published by their lawyer that they are willing to cooperate with the appropriate authorities. They hoped for a "fair investigation" and expressed complete faith in the Indian legal system. "We will follow due process and take the steps required by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to defend my clients' liberty and property."  According to their statement, there is no prima facie case against my clients, Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

    Why did ED seize their properties?

    The ED seized Raj Kundra's property worth Rs 97.79 crore. The associated properties include a residential flat in Juhu, Mumbai, registered in the name of his wife Shilpa Shetty. Another property is a residential bungalow in Pune, together with equity interests in Raj Kundra's name, according to the ED.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
