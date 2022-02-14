  • Facebook
    Did BTS singer Kim Taehyung sing a romantic Hindi song? Watch this

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung sings in Hindi in a newly edited video. Indian ARMY goes gaga over it.

    Did BTS singer Kim Taehyung sing a romantic Hindi song? Watch this
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 8:04 AM IST
    We found a video featuring BTS singer Jungkook ‘singing in Hindi’, the clip went viral. During the weekend, an Instagram user/music producer named Anshuman Sharma shared this creation. The artist shared a video showing V aka Kim Taehyung ‘singing in Hindi.’ The Bangtan Boy was singing a romantic Hindi song.

    The video featured montages from Kim Taehyung's Vlive sessions while Anshuman set the singer’s vocals to be heard singing a Hindi song. “Aa na, koi na roke roke, Main, tumhe karun pyaar, tumhe karun pyaar, koi na roke roke," sang TaeTae.

    Anshuman posted the video with the caption, “If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who’s Taehyung biased. Thank ya’ll for your love on the JK one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests! Follow me if you haven’t already! Save & Share this for more!" 

    The romantic song edit has dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day, as the Indian BTS ARMY went gaga over the video.

    Also Read: Listen up BTS boys! India's crush Rashmika Mandanna has something to tell you; read this

    BTS's Indian fans took to the comments section and heaped the musician with love. “No you are giving me hope 😭 this is so good ……another masterpiece," a fan wrote. “The main thing is his voice always gives me goosebumps… But Taehyung and Bollywood singer honestly… It’s literally giving me the goosebumps," another fan said.

    “Another big hit…. Mark my words!" a fan added. “I always wonder how his voice will sound when he speaks Hindi…omg it’s so beautiful…plz create every member version..this one is best," a fan said. 

    Also Read: BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know

    Who is BTS?
    BTS is a popular South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. BTS has been dominating all over social media and music charts. Their song Butter, Boy With Luv and Dynamite are very popular and have earned over 600 million Spotify play.s

    The BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have yet to visit India. However, in a series of interviews last year, the members were expressed that they would visit once the pandemic ended. Their fans call themselves ARMYs. 

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 8:04 AM IST
