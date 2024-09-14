SHOCKING! Minister’s daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days

In a recent revelation, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood’s iconic star Govinda, shared an astonishing tale of an obsessive fan who once infiltrated their household. Appearing on the show Timeout With Ankit, Sunita recounted the bizarre episode from their past, shedding light on the extreme lengths some fans went to in their quest to be near their favorite stars.

According to Sunita, a fan managed to gain entry into their home by posing as a domestic helper. “She spent perhaps 20 to 22 days staying with us, Sunita disclosed. "At first, I assumed she came from a wealthy family because she had trouble doing simple household tasks like cleaning and dishwashing. It was only later that we discovered she was the daughter of a prominent minister and a die-hard Govinda fan.”

Sunita described her growing suspicions about the fan’s behavior, noting how the woman would stay up late waiting for Govinda. Concerned, Sunita decided to investigate further. The fan’s true identity was eventually exposed when she broke down and admitted her real reason for staying with them. Her father later arrived with a convoy of four cars to retrieve her, illustrating the fan's high social standing and the extent of her devotion to Govinda.

Despite stepping away from the limelight in 2019, Govinda remains a cherished figure in Bollywood. Known for his dynamic performances during the 80s and 90s, he was once among the industry's leading actors. However, his career faced a decline post-2007, with films like Rangeela Raja and Happy Ending failing to make a significant impact at the box office. Nevertheless, Govinda’s legacy endures, marked by the unique and fervent fan base that once marked his peak era.

This anecdote not only highlights Govinda’s immense popularity but also serves as a testament to the extraordinary and sometimes surreal experiences that come with being a major Bollywood star.

