EPL 2024-25: Manchester United secure 3-0 win over Southampton as De Ligt, Rashford and Garnacho shine

    Manchester United delivered a much-needed win in their Premier League fixture against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday, securing a 3-0 victory. The triumph saw Erik ten Hag’s men capitalize on key moments, including a standout performance by goalkeeper Andre Onana and a clinical headed goal from Mathijs de Ligt.

    The match had a potential turning point early on when Southampton were awarded a penalty, but Onana came to the rescue with a crucial save that kept the game level. The Reds, buoyed by Onana’s brilliance, struck first just minutes later when Mathijs de Ligt opened the scoring with a powerful header from a set-piece. The towering Dutch defender’s effort gave United a vital lead and marked his first goal for the club since joining the squad.

    As the first half progressed, Marcus Rashford doubled United’s advantage just before the break. Rashford, who had been enduring a 12-game goal drought, found the net with a well-placed shot that kissed the woodwork on its way into the far corner, giving the visitors a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime. His celebration reflected the relief of finally breaking his scoring slump and reinforced United’s dominance heading into the second half.

    Despite their early pressure and strong home support, Southampton struggled to find the back of the net. Onana was instrumental once again, making multiple saves to deny Southampton during a dominant first half-hour for the hosts. However, Southampton’s lack of finishing proved costly, as Manchester United punished their wastefulness with two quick goals.

    The match went from bad to worse for Russell Martin's men when defender Jack Stephens was shown a red card late in the game, reducing the Saints to 10 men. United capitalized on this advantage, and in the sixth minute of added time, substitute Alejandro Garnacho put the icing on the cake with a third goal, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 win for the visitors.

    This victory marked Manchester United's second win of the season after a difficult start, which included losses to Brighton and Liverpool. The win at St. Mary’s was crucial for Ten Hag’s side, who had only managed one win in their previous three league outings. United opened their campaign with a narrow victory over Fulham but had since struggled for consistency.

    De Ligt’s goal was a significant moment for the Dutchman, who has had a challenging start to his Manchester United career. His composed header, combined with Onana’s penalty save and Rashford’s return to form, highlighted the importance of individual contributions to the team's collective success.

    This victory will provide a much-needed morale boost for United as they look to build momentum in their Premier League campaign. With the season still in its early stages, the Reds will be hoping that this win can act as a turning point, providing a platform for future success under Ten Hag’s leadership.

    For Southampton, the loss will be a tough pill to swallow, especially after a promising start to the game. With Stephens’ red card and missed opportunities in front of goal, the Saints will need to regroup and find their form as they continue their fight in the Premier League.

