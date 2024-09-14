Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 zodiac signs that tend to be selfish: Are you one of them?

    According to astrology, some zodiac signs can be selfish due to their personality traits. In this post, let's see which 4 zodiac signs that are more likely to be selfish.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 6:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    Astrology says that our qualities can be predicted based on our zodiac sign and birth star. Although each zodiac sign and birth star has its own unique characteristics, we may have seen some people being selfish.Let's look at 4 zodiac signs that are selfish according to astrology.

    article_image2

    Aries

    Aries: Aries are known for their courageous and determined nature. They are naturally born leaders who like to take responsibility for their actions. However, this strong sense of leadership can sometimes turn into selfishness. Aries will ignore the needs of others because they need to focus on their own goals and desires. People of this zodiac sign want to be first in everything. This competitive mindset can make them selfish. 

    article_image3

    Leo

    Leo: Leos are charismatic and confident. People of this zodiac sign attract people with their energetic personality. But their desire for this personality will lead to selfish behavior. Often Leos have more needs and wants than other zodiac signs. They expect constant praise and recognition. This need for attention can sometimes make them forget about the needs of those around them. 

    article_image4

    Scorpio

    Scorpio: Scorpios are very intense thinkers and deeply emotional people. People of this zodiac sign think that everything should be under their control. They want to focus more on their own feelings and desires. This intensity sometimes leads to jealousy, making them selfish. Scorpios often struggle to see beyond their own feelings, which makes it difficult to consider the perspectives of others. 

    article_image5

    Capricorn

    Capricorns are known for their ambition and determination. Hardworking and driven to succeed, they often prioritize their career and personal goals above all else. While this makes them great achievers, it also earns them the reputation of being selfish. Capricorns can sometimes neglect their relationships and personal lives in pursuit of success. Balancing their ambitious nature with time for loved ones will help Capricorns maintain healthy relationships.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for September 13, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 13, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: September 12, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Libra; be careful Taurus gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 12, 2024 - Lucky day for Virgo, Libra; be careful Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for September 12, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 12, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (WATCH)

    Tax saving tips: 3 ways married couples can save up to Rs 7 lakh on taxes dmn

    Tax saving tips: 3 ways married couples can save up to Rs 7 lakh on taxes

    Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested by police near Kolar for threatening contractor vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested by police near Kolar for threatening contractor

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay's farewell movie, directed by H Vinoth, announced; Check HERE for poster, other details dmn

    Thalapathy 69: Vijay's farewell movie, directed by H Vinoth, announced; Check HERE for poster, other details

    Times when Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared stunning pictures in bikini RKK

    Times when Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared stunning pictures in bikini

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon