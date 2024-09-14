Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Best 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 you can buy in 2024

    Navigating the competitive sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone market can be challenging. This list highlights top contenders like the OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T, Motorola Edge 50, Poco F6, and Realme 13 Pro Plus, focusing on their key features and specifications to aid your decision-making.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

    It is getting tougher and harder to select the ideal gadget for your needs because to the flood of new smartphones entering the sub-Rs 30,000 pricing range. We have put up a list of the best cellphones available in this price range to help with that problem.

    OnePlus Nord 4

    OnePlus Nord 4 has an amazing 6.74-inch AMOLED screen. High-performance tasks are the focus of the Nord 4, which is equipped with an Adreno 732 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU.

    The Nord 4's cameras consist of an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view and a 50MP Sony LYTIA main sensor with OIS and EIS. For video calls and selfies, there is a 16MP sensor on the front camera. The front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can capture up to 1080p video at 30 frames per second, while the main sensor can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.

    A 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC rapid charging are included with the gadget. It uses OxygenOS 14.1 and the most recent version of Android 14, the operating system.

    Realme GT 6T

    The 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED display of the Realme GT 6T. With a peak brightness of 6000 nits, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a 2500Hz immediate touch sampling rate, the display is impressive. The gadget features an IP65 rating for dust and splash protection, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the face of the device.

    With an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT 600 main sensor, the Realme GT 6T has two cameras. There is a 32MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The smartphone has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 120W SuperVOOC.

     

    Motorola Edge 50

    The 6.67-inch curved 120Hz pOLED display on the Motorola Edge 50 has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. On the front, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ protection.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition powers it.Regarding optics, there is a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT-700C with OIS. A 32MP front-facing camera is also included for recording videos and taking selfies.

    The 5,000 mAh battery that powers it has capability for both 15W wireless charging and 68W Turbo charging. In addition, the Edge 50 is IP68 certified for dust and splash protection and has obtained MIL 810H Grade certification.

    Poco F6

    The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the Poco F6 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. Corning Gorilla Victus protects the device's front, while Titanium and Black colour options are available for the polycarbonate-made rear. With an Adreno 735 GPU for graphics-intensive activities, the Poco F6 is powered by the 4nm-based Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. It provides 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage together with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

    Realme 13 Pro Plus

    The 6.7-inch AMOLED display on the Realme 13 Pro Plus has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. In order to guarantee seamless performance, particularly during demanding gaming sessions, they are equipped with a 9-layer 3D VC Cooling System in addition to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G CPU.

    The triple camera arrangement of the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is known as the "Ultra Clear Camera with AI." This comprises an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT-701 primary sensor. It has a 5200mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC rapid charging.

