    Kolkata rape-murder case: After WB CM's surprise visit, junior doctors to meet Mamata Banerjee at her home

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to junior doctors protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, assuring them of addressing their demands and inviting them for a meeting.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 7:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the junior doctors protesting over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the protest site, assuring them of looking into their demands. The doctors welcomed the visit, following which Mamata Banerjee asked them to visit her residence for a meeting at 6 pm today.

    In an email sent earlier this afternoon, Dr. Pant (on behalf of state government) invited a delegation of 15 junior doctors to a discussion at the residence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister in Kalighat. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM on Saturday. This invitation comes in response to the email sent earlier in the day, expressing gratitude for the Chief Minister’s efforts to meet with the protestors amid challenging weather conditions.

    Speaking to the medical professionals demonstrating against the rape and killing of a resident physician at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital at the protest site last month, Mamata Banerjee claimed she had been having nightmares because of the medics' agitation on the road in the pouring rain. She also stated that she would not take any action against the agitating doctors, asserting that "Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh".

    She said this while junior doctors staged a sit-in outside the state health department headquarters, Swasthya Bhavan, since Tuesday. They demanded a number of things, including increased security at hospitals run by the state and the dismissal of top officials in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

    In order to improve their working circumstances and guarantee better healthcare services in the state, junior doctors have been pushing for five main requests. Their demonstration has attracted a lot of support and attention, bringing attention to problems with safety, fair treatment, and medical infrastructure.

