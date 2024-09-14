Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list

    The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on Netflix on September 21, 2024 onwards.

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list RKK
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, starring comedian Kapil Sharma, will premiere on Netflix. He shared the season's promo on social media on Saturday, ahead of the season's premiere on September 21. According to the promo, the show will feature several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Sharma, and Jr NTR. It is stated that Alia Bhatt will be one of the show's first guests. Alia will appear alongside Karan Johar and Vedang Raina to promote Jigra. In one scene, she is seen mocking Sunil Kapoor's Gutthi. She presents herself to Gutthi as 'Alia Bhatt Kapoor', alluding to Gutthi's sadness over Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

    Karan Johar admits in the trailer that, despite being a Bollywood matchmaker, he has failed to find a match for himself. Another scene shows Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR playing a guessing game. Saif Ali Khan also joins them to promote Devara. Kapil informs Saif that in the first season, Aamir Khan claimed his son Junaid does not listen to him. Saif's son, Ibrahim, is about to make his Bollywood debut, so Kapil questioned the actor if he listens to him. Saif said, "He should listen to Aamir." Members of the victorious T20 Indian cricket squad, including skipper Rohit Sharma, appear in the promotional video. Kapil teases Rohit, saying that his show is lucky for the team.

    The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show aired in March of this year and featured various guests, including Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, Imtiaz Ali, among others. However, Kapil and his teammates finished the season in May. Last month, Kapil announced the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, confirming that Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur would return to play their various funny characters.

