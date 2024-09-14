Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diljit Dosanjh earned Rs 234 crore revenue from his US concert, tickets were sold for Rs 54 lakh

    Diljit Dosanjh's manager, Sonali Singh disclosed that tickets for the singer's gigs in the United States sold for Rs 46 lakh and Rs 54 lakh, respectively.

    Diljit Dosanjh earned Rs 234 crore revenue from his US concert, tickets were sold for Rs 54 lakh RKK
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour, which took place in North America earlier this year, grabbed international headlines. Months later, it was reported that the worldwide popular singer-actor made approximately Rs 234 crore from his gigs in the US.

    Diljit's manager, Sonali Singh statement

    Diljit's manager, Sonali Singh, recently disclosed that tickets for the singer's gigs in the United States sold for Rs 46 lakh and Rs 54 lakh, respectively. She stated that resellers were offering tickets for Rs 54 lakh and Rs 46 lakh, and there were also purchasers for them. That was not the official ticket price, but there is a tendency for people to buy and then resell them.

    Diljit's management also discussed his planned Europe tour, revealing that tickets in the UK were sold out in just a few hours. "The tickets for the first show in the UK sold out in a matter of hours." We were apprehensive to announce a second performance, but by the second day, it had already sold out. We were then debating whether or not to hold a third show, but a report said that approximately 80,000 people were waiting in line for tickets to Diljit's concert," she said.

    Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to begin his Dil-Luminati India Tour. It will be a massive 10-city celebration. It will commence on October 26, 2024, in Delhi's historic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Following Delhi, the tour will travel to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Bangalore, Kolkata, Indore, Guwahati and Chandigarh. Tickets for the performance were recently made available, but they sold out in minutes. For Delhi, there were just two ticket categories available: Fan Pit (beginning at Rs 19,999) and Gold (Phase 3), which cost Rs 12,999. The two categories practically sold out instantly.

