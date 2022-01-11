Listen up BTS boys! India's crush Rashmika Mandanna has something to tell you; read this

Did you know Rashmika Mandanna is also a BTS ARMY? The K-pop group has many celebrities as their fans across the world and our Pushpa actress is one of them

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna never fails to entertain her fans with her funny posts and glamorous photoshoots, and her recent pictures on Instagram are no different. In the caption, she asked her fans what they thought about the outfit, which read, "What do you guys think of this look?"



Rashmika Mandanna shared some fantastic pictures on her social media post, donning a golden embellished sheer gown with a plunging neckline. A few hours ago, the actress did ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram.

Thanks to the interactive session, Rashmika's fans and followers got to know she loves BTS songs and many interesting facts about the actress. Rashmika's loves to sing and dance to BTS songs. And she is also a BTS ARMY like many other celebrities across the world.



A user asked Pushpa star during the AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to “listen and dance to BTS songs" and shared videos of them. With laughing icons, the actress replied, “I listen, I dance, just don’t post," with laughing icons.



Rashmika even shared with her followers on Insta which Korean drama she should watch during the exchange. Currently, Rashmika is on cloud nine after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise featuring Allu Arjun.

Rashmika will be soon seen in two Bollywood films Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Rashmika also has big South films like Pushpa 2, Adavallu Meeku Joharlu with Sharwanand.

