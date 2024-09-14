Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh hire nanny for their baby girl? Here's what we know

    On September 8, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the birth of their baby girl.

    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The pair announced this on September 8, 2024. Ranveer's ambition to be a father to a baby girl has come true, as his wife has given birth to a mini-Deepika. Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani have paid the actress a visit at HN Hospital, and the couple is preparing to bring the tiny Lakshmi home. 

    Deepika Padukone can imitate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's parenting style by refraining from hiring a nanny

    Earlier, we learned that Ranveer Singh was fascinated with Ranbir Kapoor's parenting style and may adopt it. Another rumor suggests that Deepika may adopt the parenting techniques of three actresses: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. According to BollywoodLife, a source has revealed that Deepika Padukone may follow in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in raising her children. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not hire a nanny for Aaradhya and cared for her daughter entirely on her own. Even Jaya Bachchan described her as a 'hands-on'. Deepika may follow a similar path for her daughter as well.

    Not only Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but Deepika Padukone may adopt Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma's parenting approaches. According to the source, Anushka, Deepika, and Ranveer may currently keep their infant away from the media. The insider further stated that Deepika can follow Alia's example and present her kid to the public when she is a little older.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby announcement

    On September 8, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby child. Alia took to the comment section and left such 'full with pleasure' and 'love' emojis. On the other side, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to congratulate Deepika and Ranveer on their baby's arrival.

