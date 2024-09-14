Duleep Trophy: Pratham Singh, Tilek Verma centuries takes India A to commanding position against India D

India A scored 380/3 in the second innings, thereby setting up a target of 488 for India D. In response, Shreyas Iyer and Co. ended Day 3 at 62/1 with Yash Dubey and Rick Bhui at the crease. India D needs 426 runs from 71 overs on Day 4 to clinch victory.

Pratham Singh and Tilak Verma made brilliant hundreds as India A moved to a commanding position against India D in the second round match of the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur. India A scored 380/3 in the second innings, thereby setting up a target of 488 for India D. In response, India D ended Day 3 at 62/1 with Yash Dubey and Rick Bhui at the crease.

India D folded for just 183 runs in response to India A's first innings score of 290 runs, and gave away a lead of 107 runs. India A openers Pratham Singh and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a partnership of 115 runs in the second innings before the latter was dismissed by India D skipper Shreyas Iyer for 56 runs.

Iyer, who came on to bowl in the 28th over, drew the first blood in his first ball, taking a stunning diving catch off his own bowling to break the partnership. However No. 3 batsman Tilak Verma struck 111 off 190 balls to frustrate the India D bowlers. Pratham Singh departed when the score was at 219 and then Riyan Parag also went back after scoring just 20.

Shahwat Rawat hit 64 off 88 balls before, stitching together a partnership off 116 runs with Tilek Verma, before Agarwal decided to declare the innings closed. India D, yet again made a disappointing start, as Atharva Taide was dismissed for a five ball duck,

However, No.3 batter Ricky Bhui counter attacked, striking 44 runs off 52 balls, including eight fours and a maximum. Yash Dubey held on the other end, with a defensive knock of 15 runs in 60 balls. The duo will resume the chase of Day 4, needing 426 runs from 71 overs to clinch from the jaws of defeat.

