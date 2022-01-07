BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know

All boyband, BTS has cancelled their first official activity after hiatus. The bad was to perform at Grammy Awards 2022.

The popular K-pop band, BTS was all ready and excited for its first official tour in the new year 2022. The all-boyband was to perform live in front of the audiences at the prestigious Grammy Awards 2022. This performance of BTA at the Grammys was supposed to be their first official activity after Hiatus. However, sad news has come in from the band for their army.

BTS will not be performing at Grammy Awards 2022. The plan of BTS to jet off to the United States of America stands cancelled at present, owing to the rising Covid-19 cases in America. In fact, the rising number of positive cases, especially of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, has forced the organisers of Grammy Awards 2022 to push the event.

The Record Academy and CBS, the two organisers of the 64th Grammy Awards 2022, issued a statement saying that the event, which was earlier scheduled to take place on January 31, has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 surge. The K-pop band, BTS, was all set to gear up for their performance at the prestigious event. However, sadly, along with the event, their performance also stands cancelled.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare

Big Hit Music, issued an official statement on January 06 stating that the band was all excited for their performance at the Grammy Awards. But now they have stopped discussing it (their performance) even since the event was pushed by the organisers for an indefinite period. There is no clarity as to whether BTS will perform at Grammys or not, once the fresh dates are announced. But, at present, their performance does stand cancelled, owing to Omicron.

BTS has bagged a nomination in the 'Best Pop Duo or Group Performance' category for their superhit, chartbuster song ‘Butter’. Although they bagged a single nomination at the Grammys, the American Music Awards which were held in 2021, was hugely dominated by the band as they lifted numerous awards at the function.

ALSO READ: Round-up 2021: Tom Holland to Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and more, 10 Hollywood stars that rocked the year