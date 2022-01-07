  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know

    All boyband, BTS has cancelled their first official activity after hiatus. The bad was to perform at Grammy Awards 2022.

    K POP BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 9:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The popular K-pop band, BTS was all ready and excited for its first official tour in the new year 2022. The all-boyband was to perform live in front of the audiences at the prestigious Grammy Awards 2022. This performance of BTA at the Grammys was supposed to be their first official activity after Hiatus. However, sad news has come in from the band for their army.

    BTS will not be performing at Grammy Awards 2022. The plan of BTS to jet off to the United States of America stands cancelled at present, owing to the rising Covid-19 cases in America. In fact, the rising number of positive cases, especially of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, has forced the organisers of Grammy Awards 2022 to push the event.

    The Record Academy and CBS, the two organisers of the 64th Grammy Awards 2022, issued a statement saying that the event, which was earlier scheduled to take place on January 31, has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 surge. The K-pop band, BTS, was all set to gear up for their performance at the prestigious event. However, sadly, along with the event, their performance also stands cancelled.

    ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2022 postponed amidst Covid-19 scare

    Big Hit Music, issued an official statement on January 06 stating that the band was all excited for their performance at the Grammy Awards. But now they have stopped discussing it (their performance) even since the event was pushed by the organisers for an indefinite period. There is no clarity as to whether BTS will perform at Grammys or not, once the fresh dates are announced. But, at present, their performance does stand cancelled, owing to Omicron.

    BTS has bagged a nomination in the 'Best Pop Duo or Group Performance' category for their superhit, chartbuster song ‘Butter’. Although they bagged a single nomination at the Grammys, the American Music Awards which were held in 2021, was hugely dominated by the band as they lifted numerous awards at the function.

    ALSO READ: Round-up 2021: Tom Holland to Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and more, 10 Hollywood stars that rocked the year

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Nicolas Cage birthday: Did you know that a horse intended to kill the actor? drb

    Nicolas Cage birthday: Did you know that a horse intended to kill the actor?

    Irrfan Khan birth anniversary Sutapa Sikdar recalls the night before Irrfan death drb

    Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Sutapa Sikdar recalls the night before Irrfan’s death

    Hollywood Tom Holland desires to appear on Euphoria here is how girlfriend Zendaya reacted to it drb

    Tom Holland desires to appear on ‘Euphoria’; here’s how girlfriend Zendaya reacted to it

    Superstar Mahesh Babu comes under the grip of Covid-19; actor has been tested positive with mild symptoms drb

    Superstar Mahesh Babu comes under the grip of Covid-19; actor tests positive with mild symptoms

    Ram Charan Jr NTR RRR lands in legal soup here is what happened drb

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ lands in legal soup; here’s what happened

    Recent Stories

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Hollywood Nicolas Cage birthday: Did you know that a horse intended to kill the actor? drb

    Nicolas Cage birthday: Did you know that a horse intended to kill the actor?

    Irrfan Khan birth anniversary Sutapa Sikdar recalls the night before Irrfan death drb

    Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Sutapa Sikdar recalls the night before Irrfan’s death

    Bipasha Basu birthday Before marrying Karan Singh Grover Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men check out drb

    Bipasha Basu birthday: Before marrying Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men; check out

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon