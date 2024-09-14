Vijay makes history with jaw-dropping paycheck for ‘Thalapathy 69’—highest ever in Indian cinema!, Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vijay’s highly anticipated film, ‘Thalapathy 69,’ is set to make headlines with a record-breaking paycheck. As he gears up for a political transition, this film holds special significance.

    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    Vijay's eagerly awaited movie, known as 'Thalapathy 69', is set to be officially announced this Saturday at 5 pm. As the actor prepares to shift his focus to a career in politics, this film is expected to hold deep emotional significance for his fans. Rumored to be Vijay's final acting venture before he fully transitions into politics, 'Thalapathy 69' may serve as a poignant farewell to his illustrious film career. With the official announcement scheduled, anticipation is at an all-time high.

    Star-Studded Collaboration and High Remuneration
    In an exciting development, Vijay has teamed up with renowned director H Vinoth and the Karnataka-based production house KVN Productions for 'Thalapathy 69'. The details of the film's cast and crew are set to be revealed later today. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

    According to recent reports from DT Next, Vijay is reportedly earning a staggering Rs 250 crore for this movie. If confirmed, this would make Vijay the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. His remarkable remuneration reflects his significant star power and the high expectations surrounding this project.

    Box Office Success of 'The Greatest of All Time'
    Meanwhile, Vijay’s latest release, 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), has been making waves at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film has earned an impressive Rs 178 crore domestically, with a recent daily earning of Rs 6.5 crore. The Tamil 2D screenings of 'GOAT' have shown fluctuating occupancy rates, starting at 17.24% in the morning and climbing to a peak of 49.89% by night. The Hindi version has grossed Rs 11.3 crore, and the Telugu version has added Rs 10.3 crore to its total earnings.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

    Despite these successes, Vijay is also preparing for his political debut with his newly launched party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party's first state conference, initially scheduled for September 23, has been postponed to October. As Vijay transitions into politics, his fans and followers are keenly watching both his cinematic and political journeys.

    ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Minister’s daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days

