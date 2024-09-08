Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh embrace parenthood; gives birth to baby girl

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. Deepika was admitted to Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital on September 7, with family by her side. The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier in February, delighting fans worldwide

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday, September 8. The joyous news was confirmed by sources after Deepika was admitted to Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital on the evening of September 7. She was accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone, and several photos and videos of Deepika making her way to the hospital quickly spread across social media.

    In the days leading up to the birth, the couple was seen visiting Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6. They were accompanied by family members from both sides as they sought blessings from Lord Ganesha for the safe delivery and good health of their baby. The photos from their temple visit also garnered a lot of attention from fans.

    Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy back in December 2018. Their wedding was a mix of traditions, with two ceremonies held to honor both their cultural backgrounds. They first celebrated a South Indian-style wedding, followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony in line with Sikh traditions.

    The couple had officially announced their pregnancy earlier in February 2024, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. The news has been met with overwhelming joy from both fans and Bollywood colleagues.

    On the professional front, the couple is eagerly anticipating the release of Singham Again, where Deepika is rumored to be introduced as the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s Singham franchise, taking on the role of Lady Singham. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is expected to make a special cameo in the film.

