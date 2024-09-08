Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jigra' teaser OUT: Alia Bhatt set out in a mission to rescue Vedang Raina in this action-thriller [WATCH]

    Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina, has fans excited after the release of its teaser. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film promises a gripping narrative about courage, passion, and determination, with Alia showcasing action-packed scenes. Vedang plays her brother, and their relationship is at the heart of the story

    Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next release Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. The makers recently unveiled the teaser, following a series of poster releases by Alia to build excitement among her fans. In the film, Vedang portrays the role of Alia’s brother.

    The teaser begins with Alia’s character sitting in a hotel, having a drink, and reflecting on her brother. She mentions that time is running out and there is much to be done. As the teaser unfolds, Vedang’s character is shown being arrested, with Alia's character determined to secure his release. Demonstrating her bravery, she confronts and fights goons in various scenes. Flashbacks of their shared memories also appear throughout the teaser, promising an emotional and action-packed performance. The teaser was shared by Karan Johar on his social media.

    Last year, Alia Bhatt shared insights about Jigra and revealed that the film focuses on themes of courage, passion, and determination. She mentioned that Jigra would be the second production under her banner, highlighting her commitment to supporting authentic and timeless narratives while collaborating with creative talents.

    Recently, it was disclosed that Alia had to learn basketball for the role. According to reports by E-Times, the actress has several basketball scenes in the film, and to ensure authenticity, director Vasan Bala arranged for a coach to train her.

