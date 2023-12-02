Deepika Padukone in London; Actress turns hairstylist for her bestie; check photos

Deepika Padukone appears to be celebrating the festive season with her besties in London! A fresh photo of the Fighter actress working as a hairdresser for a pal has emerged.

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport. She flew to London and appears to be celebrating the holidays with her female group. She just posted these lovely photos with her besties, Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, during a day out in London. Another picture of Deepika assisting her bestie with her haircut has emerged on social media.

Deepika Padukone's pal Sneha Ramachander recently shared a photo of the Fighter actress diligently working on her hair on her Instagram stories. Deepika took on the role of hairdresser for her closest friend, and the photo shows her completely focused on the work at hand. Clearly, the actress and her girl squad are having a great time, and fans love seeing their vacation snippets.

Deepika Padukone doing her bestie Sneha's hair💇‍♀️💕 pic.twitter.com/SRB1RFccUc — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) December 1, 2023

Sharing the picture, Sneha Ramachander wrote, “Getting my Hair done by the one the only @deepikapadukone assisted by @divya_narayan4.” The actress is seen in a casual look, wearing a white tunic, and has her hair tied back in a messy bun. Meanwhile, her friend is seated around a table with a cup of tea in front of her. Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, Deepika went to Instagram yesterday to post two photos of herself and her friends dining out in London. They looked stylish as they stood outside the posh eating establishment. Deepika wore a white sweatshirt over baggy denim trousers and a long brown coat. She captioned the happy photos with an infinity sign and tagged her friends.

Deepika and her pals' images from their London holiday will definitely make you want to go on a girls' getaway! Check out the photos below in case you missed it.

Deepika Padukone was most recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, where she had a cameo. She will next be featured in Hrithik Roshan's action flick Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. She is also working on Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.