    Animal VS Sam Bahadur: 7 of the Bollywood's biggest movie clashes ever

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    As the highly anticipated clash between Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' unfolds in theaters today, let's delve into seven of Bollywood's most significant movie clashes to date.

    article_image1

    Sam Bahadur VS Animal (IMDb/Youtube)

    Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur" and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal" are currently competing in theaters. Both films have received positive reviews, and their performance is anticipated to lead them to blockbuster status.

    article_image2

    Gadar: Ek Prem Katha VS Lagaan (IMDb)

    Aamir Khan's film, set in British India, not only earned ₹25 crore at the box office but also secured a spot among the top five nominations for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 2001 Academy Awards. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's movie, depicting the Partition era, emerged as the greater box office success, amassing collections exceeding ₹43 crore. These two films are considered blockbusters despite facing a clash.

    article_image3

    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (IMDb)

    Karan Johar's now-iconic directorial debut hit the screens on the same day as David Dhawan's comedy, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in pivotal roles. While "KKHH" raked in an impressive ₹42.5 crore, Dhawan's loyal fanbase also delivered, contributing to a collection of ₹16 crore for his film.

    article_image4

    Don VS Jaan-E-Mann (IMDB)

    Despite a star-studded cast featuring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, and Akshay Kumar, "Jaan-e-Mann" did not receive the response it might have garnered with a solo release. In contrast, SRK's "Don" surged ahead, achieving a massive box office collection and reaffirming Shah Rukh Khan's status as the reigning King.

    article_image5

    Bajirao Mastani VS Dilwale (IMDb)

    The reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 'Dilwale' marked a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Bajirao Mastani'. Despite 'Dilwale' achieving significant success on the international stage, 'Bajirao Mastani', starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, received a positive response from the Indian audience.

    article_image6

    Mohabattein VS Mission Kashmir (IMDb)

    Two films that encountered a box office clash were Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's "Mohabbatein" and Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan starrer "Mission Kashmir." Despite featuring stellar casts, both movies delivered strong performances at the box office.

    article_image7

    Taare Zameen Par VS Welcome (IMDB)

    Aamir Khan film based on parenting and child care came into conflict with Anees Bazmee's ensemble comedy in 2007. Despite the stark differences between the two films, Bazmee's production, featuring Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif, surpassed the former in terms of box office earnings, crossing the ₹55 crore mark. Yet, it is said that both films performed good as per their budget and was hit among mong masses.

