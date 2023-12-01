'Animal': 7 key points from this Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika starrer

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor delivered a stellar, path-breaking performance in 'Animal'. Here are 7 key take-aways from the film
Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna outstanding to say the least. The innocence of Rashmika's character critically juxtaposes with Ranbir's violence
Bobby Deol's cruel, antagonistic character adds a layer of brilliance and intensity to the story-telling
It's hands-down Ranbir Kapoor's best performance. Ranbir stole the show among this star-cast ensemble
The complex father-son dynamics has been aptly portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor
A real 500 kg machine gun was used and makers revealed that it is not a CGI creation. It took 4 months to make it from scratch
The seamless story-telling and tight editing even with it's 3 hours 20 mins run-time keeps you on the edge of your seats