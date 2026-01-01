Nita Ambani, with daughter Isha and daughters-in-law Radhika and Shloka, made a stylish appearance at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th-year celebration, joining other Bollywood celebrities to honour the designer duo's four decades in the industry.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th year celebration brought together several of the biggest names from Bollywood and Mumbai’s fashion circles, with the Ambani family also making a stylish appearance at the event. Nita Ambani, along with her daughter Isha and daughters-in-law Radhika and Shloka, was among those who attended the special evening celebrating the designer duo’s four decades in the industry.

Ambani Family's Elegant Ensembles

Nita Ambani stood out in a striking red saree, keeping her look elegant and traditional. The saree featured intricate detailing and a rich, textured finish, which she paired with a matching blouse and minimal jewellery, letting the vibrant red remain the centre of her look.

Isha also embraced the evening’s couture mood in a shimmering silver-white ensemble. She wore a fitted, heavily embellished outfit covered in intricate sequins and embroidery, accessorising it with a statement diamond necklace and earrings.

Shloka, meanwhile, opted for an ivory and gold ensemble. Her outfit featured a delicately embroidered top with intricate traditional work, paired with a flowing white skirt and a matching dupatta with a broad golden border. The look combined a classic Indian silhouette with a contemporary touch.

Radhika Ambani was seen in a white-and-purple embroidered outfit. Her heavily worked ensemble featured intricate floral motifs, with the contrasting purple-and-white palette giving the traditional look a distinct, statement-making finish.

Star-Studded Guest List

The Ambani family members were joined by several well-known faces from the film and fashion fraternity at the celebration. Dimple Kapadia, Rahul Dev and veteran actor Asha Parekh were among those who attended the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 40th year celebration. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also marked her presence at the event, bringing her own fashion-forward style to the occasion. Ali Fazal attended with wife and actor Richa Chadha, while Madhoo Shah was also spotted at the celebration.

Celebrating Four Decades of Indian Craftsmanship

The event marks an important milestone for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who have spent four decades preserving and reinventing some of India’s most intricate embroidery traditions. Their work has long brought crafts such as Chikankari, real mirror work, Zardozi and Resham into contemporary couture, turning traditional techniques into elaborate fashion heirlooms.