Five-time World Champion boxer Mary Kom has officially joined Bigg Boss 20. The Olympic medallist received a special message from actor Priyanka Chopra, who wished her luck and warned other contestants about her 'knockout' power.

After days of speculation about who would enter the Bigg Boss house this season, five-time World Champion boxer Mary Kom is now officially a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. The Olympic medallist joined the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Sunday, September 6, as one of the contestants for the new season.

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Mary, best known for her achievements inside the boxing ring, is now set to face a very different kind of challenge as she spends the next 105 days inside the Bigg Boss house. And before she began her journey, she received a special message from her friend and actor Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra's Special Message

Priyanka, who played Mary in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom, sent a video message for the boxer during the Bigg Boss 20 premiere. Chopra wished Mary luck and asked her to remain the same person she is while taking on the reality show. The actor also had a warning for Mary’s fellow contestants, reminding them of the boxer’s powerful knockouts.

In her message, Priyanka said, “Inka Knockout na bohot bhaari parta hai. Mary ap bas jaisi hai waisi rahie. Khule dil se kheliye. I’am so looking forward to your journey. Bohot Bohot sara pyaar.”

Priyanka and Mary have remained close since they worked together on Mary Kom. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, was released in 2014 and was backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award at the 62nd National Film Awards.

A New Chapter for Mary Kom

For Mary, the Bigg Boss house marks a new chapter away from the boxing ring. With Priyanka’s “knockout” warning already out, it remains to be seen how the champion handles the challenges inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants and Where to Watch

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and is hosted by Salman Khan. The show is available on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm. The season’s contestants include Mary Kom, Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, ScoutOp (Tanmay Singh), Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) among others. (ANI)