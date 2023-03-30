Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dasara Leaked Online: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

    Dasara Leaked Online: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's full HD movie, has been released online and is now accessible for free download on popular pirate sites.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Dasara, the forthcoming film starring natural star Nani, will open in theatres today (March 30). The film is simultaneously being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. 

    It's the most anticipated film of March, and the picture has generated much talk online since the official creators debuted the teaser. The film, written and directed by Srikanth Odhela, is based on incidents that occurred in the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana.

    Dasara leaked online
    Dasara, starring superstar Nani and diva Keerthy Suresh, is now accessible on torrent sites, with users looking for the film with the terms Dasara Free Download, Dasara MP4 HD Download, Dasara Tamil Rockers, Dasara Telegram Links, Dasara Movie Free HD Download, and Dasara Free Download Link. The movie may be downloaded in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD resolutions.

    Nani praised Dasara as a "totally raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush" film at the film's premiere last February. The film is set in the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

    "Last year, RRR came from Telugu film," Nani stated at the teaser premiere. Kannada film brought KGF and Kantara. I can firmly and proudly state that Dasara will appear in Telugu film in 2023."

    Say no to piracy
    Nonetheless, we strongly advise readers not to view the film via such platforms and instead to purchase tickets and see it in theatres or, ultimately, on authorised OTT platforms when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.

