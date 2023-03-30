Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller

    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    The prominent Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol attended the screening of the actor's new film Bholaa, along with their son Yug Devgn and other family members.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bholaa, the much-awaited action thriller starring Ajay Devgn, will finally be released in theatres this weekend. The much-anticipated production, directed by Ajay himself, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tabu plays a significant part in Bholaa, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and South actress Amala Paul in cameo roles. On Wednesday night, prior to the film's premiere, a large screening event of the Ajay Devgn production was hosted in Mumbai. The Salaam Venky actress looked lovely in a yellow dress with a white shrug. Kajol finished off her appearance with a pair of white trainers, no makeup, and statement sunglasses. Raai Laxmi was also spotted at the event.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Bholaa screening on Wednesday night was a total family affair for star director Ajay Devgn. The actor-wife, director's popular actress Kajol, and their son Yug, as well as a few other family members, including her mother, senior actress Tanuja, and Ajay's mother Veena Devgn, attended the screening event.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Yug Devgn, rarely seen at film-related events, left the screening with mum Kajol and others. The kid wore a red-blue patterned shirt and navy blue pants.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On the other hand, the lead actor of the film Ajay Devgn wore a black kurta and Patiala with black-framed spectacles.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, Makrand Deshpande, and others appear in the highly awaited film.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ravi Basrur wrote the songs and original score of KGF fame. The director of photography is Aseem Bajaj. Ajay Devgn Films, T Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Productions are all involved in the project.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh RBA

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai grabs eyeballs with embellished pink ethnic ensemble

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan's birthday bash AHA

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for 'owning' copyright on her stage performances vma

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    Recent Stories

    Powerful blast creates crater in village near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua

    Powerful blast creates crater in village near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua

    Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the US, says judge

    Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the US, says judge

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh RBA

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

    Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey vma

    Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey

    3 useful painkillers that are easily available in your kitchens vma

    3 useful painkillers that are easily available in your kitchens

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon