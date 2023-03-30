Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller
The prominent Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol attended the screening of the actor's new film Bholaa, along with their son Yug Devgn and other family members.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bholaa, the much-awaited action thriller starring Ajay Devgn, will finally be released in theatres this weekend. The much-anticipated production, directed by Ajay himself, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role.
Tabu plays a significant part in Bholaa, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and South actress Amala Paul in cameo roles. On Wednesday night, prior to the film's premiere, a large screening event of the Ajay Devgn production was hosted in Mumbai. The Salaam Venky actress looked lovely in a yellow dress with a white shrug. Kajol finished off her appearance with a pair of white trainers, no makeup, and statement sunglasses. Raai Laxmi was also spotted at the event.
The Bholaa screening on Wednesday night was a total family affair for star director Ajay Devgn. The actor-wife, director's popular actress Kajol, and their son Yug, as well as a few other family members, including her mother, senior actress Tanuja, and Ajay's mother Veena Devgn, attended the screening event.
Yug Devgn, rarely seen at film-related events, left the screening with mum Kajol and others. The kid wore a red-blue patterned shirt and navy blue pants.
On the other hand, the lead actor of the film Ajay Devgn wore a black kurta and Patiala with black-framed spectacles.
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, Makrand Deshpande, and others appear in the highly awaited film.
Ravi Basrur wrote the songs and original score of KGF fame. The director of photography is Aseem Bajaj. Ajay Devgn Films, T Series, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Productions are all involved in the project.