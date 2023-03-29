RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

Jr NTR could not make it, but SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Deverakonda were present. Ram Charan's birthday was doubly celebrated because it served as a party following his Oscar win.

Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday and hosted a splendid birthday bash in Hyderabad. Notable members of the industry including MM Keeravani, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli attended the party. However, one who gave it a miss was NTR Jr, Charan’s co-star from the blockbuster, RRR (2022).

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan made a believable pair of best buddies, and in real life they exhibited similar traits. So why was the former absent from his dear friend’s party?

Reports have surfaced that this was because of NTR’s wife, Lakshmi Pranathi's birthday, on March 26. Birthdays of Charan and Jr NTR's wife are one day apart. Pranathi celebrated with her close pals and a few unreleased images from the party are making the rounds on social media. One of the images shows Jr NTR giving Pranathi an adorable hug.

Ram Charan celebrated his pre-birthday with the cast and crew of his next movie. He was honoured with a surprise birthday party on the movie set and welcomed with a shower of rose petals. To his surprise, he even got to cut a cake! S Shankar, actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva, and Kiara Advani were spotted at the bash.

Jr NTR on the the work front:

Jr NTR is currently preoccupied with the production of his upcoming movie, NTR 30, helmed by Koratala Siva. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR and made its grand debut last week. Tarak's close friend and maverick director SS Rajamouli launched the film. It is the first time Tarak and Janhvi Kapoor have worked together and is also the actress's debut Telugu feature. Prashant Neel, the director of KGF 2, attended the occasion with the RRR director. The group gathered for an additional special pooja.