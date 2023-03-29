Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    Jr NTR could not make it, but SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Naga Chaitanya, and Vijay Deverakonda were present. Ram Charan's birthday was doubly celebrated because it served as a party following his Oscar win.

     

    RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan's birthday bash AHA
    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday and hosted a splendid birthday bash in Hyderabad. Notable members of the industry including MM Keeravani, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli attended the party. However, one who gave it a miss was NTR Jr, Charan’s co-star from the blockbuster, RRR (2022).

    In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan made a believable pair of best buddies, and in real life they exhibited similar traits. So why was the former absent from his dear friend’s party?

    Reports have surfaced that this was because of NTR’s wife, Lakshmi Pranathi's birthday, on March 26. Birthdays of Charan and Jr NTR's wife are one day apart. Pranathi celebrated with her close pals and a few unreleased images from the party are making the rounds on social media. One of the images shows Jr NTR giving Pranathi an adorable hug.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

    Ram Charan celebrated his pre-birthday with the cast and crew of his next movie. He was honoured with a surprise birthday party on the movie set and welcomed with a shower of rose petals. To his surprise, he even got to cut a cake! S Shankar, actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva, and Kiara Advani were spotted at the bash.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

    Jr NTR on the the work front:

    Jr NTR is currently preoccupied with the production of his upcoming movie, NTR 30, helmed by Koratala Siva. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR and made its grand debut last week. Tarak's close friend and maverick director SS Rajamouli launched the film. It is the first time Tarak and Janhvi Kapoor have worked together and is also the actress's debut Telugu feature. Prashant Neel, the director of KGF 2, attended the occasion with the RRR director. The group gathered for an additional special pooja.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for 'owning' copyright on her stage performances vma

    Anushka Sharma 'liable' to pay taxes for owning 'copyright' on her stage performances

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5: Actress Lachu Gram reveals her relationship with film director

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya confirms their 'divorce' to happen 'soon' vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya confirms their 'divorce' to happen 'soon'

    Amitabh Bachchan shows 5 planets aligned together AHA

    Amitabh Bachchan shows 5 planets aligned together; watch ‘rare’ view of night sky (Video)

    Recent Stories

    'Two persons misbehaved with me at the age of six': Collector Divya S Iyer recalls her ordeal anr

    '2 persons misbehaved with me when I was just six': Collector in Kerala's Pathanamthitta recalls her ordeal

    Tripunithura Custodial Death: Victim was assaulted only by SI, claims Police Commissioner anr

    Sub-Inspector suspended for Kerala custodial death, SHRC registers case

    BJP says it will return to power with 'thumping majority' in Karnataka

    BJP says it will return to power with 'thumping majority' in Karnataka

    At SCO NSAs' summit, India flags threats to global peace, Saudis to soon join grouping

    At SCO NSAs' summit, India flags threats to global peace, Saudis to soon join grouping

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) SWOT analysis - Battle for survival or king maker/king again snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) SWOT analysis - Battle for survival or king maker/king again?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon