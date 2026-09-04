At the song launch for his new film 'Spark', actor Niranjan Sudhindra got a huge compliment from Darling Krishna, who called him the 'Hrithik Roshan of Kannada cinema' for his amazing dance and action skills. The event was for the release of the song 'Madhura Mugulunage'.

Young Kannada actor Niranjan Sudhindra has found a big fan in Darling Krishna, who is totally impressed with his acting, dance, and action skills. In fact, Krishna went so far as to call Niranjan the “Hrithik Roshan of Kannada cinema,” praising his talent at a recent event.

The occasion was the launch of 'Madhura Mugulunage', a new song from Niranjan's much-awaited film 'Spark'. The movie stars Niranjan opposite Rachana Inder. This romantic track, which showcases the great chemistry between the lead pair, has been composed and sung by Sachin Basrur, with lyrics by Pramod Maravanthe.

Krishna calls Niranjan 'Kannada's Hrithik Roshan'!

The song launch was a star-studded affair, with the film's cast, crew, family members, and other industry bigwigs in attendance. Darling Krishna, who was there to wish the team well, had some special words for Niranjan.

Krishna mentioned that he has been watching Niranjan's dance and action videos on social media. “Niranjan is trained in both dance and action. We can call him the Hrithik Roshan of the Kannada film industry,” he said, full of praise. Krishna also added that the chemistry between Niranjan and Rachana in the song 'Madhura Mugulunage' has come out really well.

Priyanka Upendra shares her thoughts on Niranjan

Priyanka Upendra also spoke at the event, sharing her long association with Niranjan. She recalled how he was just a young boy when she married into the Upendra family. She expressed her happiness seeing him grow into a lead actor today.

Priyanka also loved the new song. She joked that making Reels on 'Madhura Mugulunage' would be much easier than on the previous song, 'Shakalaka'. Priyanka revealed that she and Upendra would soon make a Reel on the new track. She even said, “I often tell my son to learn from Niranjan.”

Kannada cinema needs new-gen heroes

Director Dayal Padmanabhan described Niranjan as a promising hero of the new generation. He said that at a time when the Kannada film industry needs more young actors, the arrival of a talented artist like Niranjan is a great development.

In 'Spark', Niranjan plays the role of a media representative, while Rachana Inder portrays an MBBS student. Rachana shared that this was the very first song she shot for the movie.

Lovely Star Prem as the villain!

Another interesting highlight of the film is that Lovely Star Prem is playing the antagonist. Speaking about this, Prem's wife Jyothi said that it was his long-time dream to do an action role. She revealed that Prem, who had never smoked in his life, started smoking just to fit the demands of his character. 'Spark', directed by D. Mahanthesh Handral, is all set to hit theatres across Karnataka on September 25.