Court issues arrest warrant against dancer Sapna Chaudhary

A Lucknow court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary for not performing at the event. An FIR has been registered against the popular dancer; she has also been accused of misappropriation of funds.

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Chaudhary has found herself in midst of legal trouble after a local court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, issued an arrest warrant against her on Tuesday. As per reports, Sapna was to perform at an event in 2018, for which she was paid by the organiser in advance. However, the dancer did not perform at the event, following which, the organisers dragged her to the court.

Sapna Chaudhary will soon be produced before Lucknow’s ACJM court in this regard. Although more details are awaited on this, the incident reportedly took place on October 13, 2018.

It is not the first time that Sapna Chaudhary has been accused of breach of trust and cheating. Early this year, in February, a case of cheating and breach of trust was registered against the singer-dancer with Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

ALSO READ: 5 controversies of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary

A celebrity management company had registered the case with the national capital’s police against Sapna Chaudhary, her mother, brother and several others. The complaint accused her and others of criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Sapna Chaudhary, the Haryanvi singer-dancer broke an artist management agreement. Per the agreement, it was clarified to her that she will neither be working with any other company nor joining any other company. With this, the agreement also said that Sapna would not have any (in)direct contact with any client of the complainant.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek to not be part of The Kapil Sharma Show?

Sapna Chaudhary is a popular name in the Haryanvi entertainment industry. However, she rose to fame in the Hindi belt after she appeared in the 11th season of Salman Khan’s reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’. The popular Haryanvi song ‘Teri Ankhiya Ka Yo Kajal’, features Sapna.

The FIR further accused Sapna Chaudhary of breaching the agreement by undertaking business activities against the contract’s term.