    5 controversies of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary

    First Published May 12, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Haryanavi dancer and singer, and contestant of Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Chaudhary has been in the midst of several controversies. From her son's birth to an arrest warrant against here, take a look at five controversies of the 'Desi Queen'.

    Image: Sapna Chaudhary/Instagram

    Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary is a known name in the regional entertainment industry. However, she rose to fame after she appeared as a contestant in Salman Khan’s reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Sapna was a part of the 11th season of one of the longest-running Indian reality TV shows. The popular song ‘Teri Ankhiya Ka Yo Kajal’ that most of us have heard at a wedding or a baraat procession, features Sapna. With a fan following of 4.5 million followers on social media, Sapna is no doubt a celebrity. However, there are also a few controversies that she has been embroiled in.

    Image: Sapna Chaudhary/Instagram

    When Sapna Chaudhary reportedly attempted suicide: ‘Desi Queen’ Sapna Chaudhary has always been known for her spontaneity, but her life has also been full of difficulties. There was a time when she had even tried to commit suicide, reportedly. She was taken to the hospital where she was saved. If reports are to be believed, Sapna is said to have consumed poison.

    ALSO READ: SONAKSHI SINHA REVEALS THE TRUTH ABOUT HER ENGAGEMENT

    Image: Sapna Chaudhary/Instagram

    Sapna Chaudhary and Arshi Khan’s fight in Big Boss 11: An FIR was lodged against Sapna Chaudhary during the time she was inside the Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Sapna did not share a cordial relationship with Arshi Khan, and the two would often break into verbal spats and fights. Once, Sapna had said something about Arshi's 'Goa Pune' scandal, after which the matter gained a lot of momentum. Arshi's publicist lodged an FIR against Sapna in this regard.

    Image: Sapna Chaudhary/Instagram

    Sapna Chaudhary’s son’s birth: The dancer surprised everyone when one day she announced that she has become a mother to a baby boy. While most of the people congratulated her on her new journey as a mom, there were some people who trolled her badly. Sapna had not revealed that she was married to Veer Sahu, which gave the opportunity to several people to raise questions about her. That is when her husband came in the front and responded to the trollers in the harshest manner. The matter soon escalated, so much so that her husband even reach a place with his supporters where he was to meet some of the trollers. However, the police had reached the place and even though Sahu left the venue, he was booked along with other 70 people.

    ALSO READ: Kim, Kylie or Khloe, which Kardashian – Jenner sister is most followed on Instagram?

    Image: Sapna Chaudhary/Instagram

    Controversy over 'Hat Ja Tau': Sapna Chaudhary appeared in the 2018 film 'Veere Ki Wedding', starring Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and Jimmy Shergill. The song 'Hat Ja Tau' was recreated in this film and was picturised on Sapna. Later, Haryanvi singer Vikas Kumar sent a legal notice of Rs 7 crores to the entire star cast of the film including Sapna Chaudhary. Kumar claimed that he held the copyrights of the song and that the makers did not seek his permission before recreating the song.

    Image: Sapna Chaudhary/Instagram

    Arrest warrant against Sapna Chaudhary: The dancer and singer does several stage shows as well, across the country. Once, she had a performance in Lucknow’s ‘Smriti Upvan’ which was scheduled from 3 PM to 10 PM. However, Sapna Chaudhary did not reach the venue, which angered the people who had brought tickets to her show. While they demanded their money to be returned, a complaint was also reportedly lodged against Sapna. An arrest warrant was also issued against her, but she managed to get anticipatory bail.

