Horror actress Catherine Corcoran has been named the first-ever horror ambassador for the Raindance Film Festival. The new role, created with her company FareStream Pictures, supports the festival's expanded focus on independent horror cinema.

Actress Catherine Corcoran, known for her work in the horror genre, has been named the first horror ambassador of the Raindance Film Festival, in a new role created in partnership with her production company FareStream Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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The announcement comes as the festival expands its dedicated horror programming slate for its 34th edition, which is currently underway in central London and runs through June 26.

A Platform for Fearless Filmmakers

Corcoran, whose credits include Terrifier, Terrifier 2, Return to Nuke 'Em High Volume 1 and Volume 2, Long Lost, Faceless After Dark, If It Bleeds and Big Baby, said she is honoured to support independent horror filmmakers through the new role.

"Independent horror has always thrived by creating community first," Corcoran said in a statement. "Raindance has spent decades championing fearless filmmakers and queer artists and I'm honored to help expand a platform that celebrates voices redefining the genre."

Raindance Expands Horror Focus

Corcoran's appointment also aligns with Raindance's broader push to strengthen its horror-focused programming, which includes the introduction of the Roger Corman Award for Best Horror Feature and a slate of international genre films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The festival, founded in London in 1993, is the United Kingdom's largest independent film festival and has long been known for supporting emerging and independent voices in cinema. This year's Icon Awards will be presented to Miriam Margolyes, Brian Cox and Lloyd Kaufman. The festival lineup also features notable names including Connor Storrie, Kit Harington, Jane Fonda and Robert Englund.

The Rise of Independent Horror

The development comes amid a surge in popularity for independent horror cinema. According to industry reports cited in festival programming discussions, films such as Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, and Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, have achieved major box office success despite modest budgets, highlighting growing audience demand for original genre storytelling, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Future Collaborations

In November, Corcoran launched her own production company, FareStream Pictures, focused on telling bold and emotionally driven stories centred on women and underrepresented voices. With her new role, Corcoran and FareStream Pictures are expected to collaborate with Raindance to further strengthen ties within the global independent horror community and support emerging filmmakers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The festival continues in London through June 26. (ANI)