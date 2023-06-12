Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS Suga to visit India? Singer shares his plans and says, 'I love Bollywood films’

    Korean idol and BTS rapper Suga stated his love for India in a live with his fans. The artist is on his solo tour, ending in Seoul on June 25. By Mahalekshmi

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    It is no surprise that BTS has a large fan base in India. There have been several incidents of crowds flooding live streaming at public places, even celebrities coming out in popular support for the Bangtan boys.

    Recently, one of the band members, Suga, got together with his fans on a live broadcast. During the interaction, he mentioned his love for India and Bollywood films. This was astonishing to the Indian fans of the band.

    During the live session, Suga exclaimed that he noticed a lot of flags in the comment section and expressed the desire to travel to every one of those countries. In the process, he spots an Indian flag and gets quite excited, sharing that he is aware of the huge fanbase in India. He said, ‘India, India. I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I am a fan of Indian movies,' and added, 'I love Bollywood films.’

    Suga also expressed his desire to perform in India. He stated, ‘Guys, I really wanted to go perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately, we couldn’t set up a show due to Covid.’

    Known for his impeccable rapping skills and for producing various hits that topped musical charts, Suga is also known for his alternate persona of AgustD. His solo album, D-Day is the final segment of the rapper dancer’s mixtape trilogy. His debut mixtape, titled Agust D was released in 2016, following which its second part D-2 was put out in 2020. D-Day is his first full-length studio album and also sums up his musical journey that gives the fans a glimpse into his life and rap influences. 

    The BTS member is on his solo tour, ending in his home country at an arena in Seoul on June 25.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
