EPL 2024-25: Stones' strike salvages 2-2 draw for Man City against 10-man Arsenal; Haaland nets 100th goal

Manchester City fought back to reclaim the Premier League top spot after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, salvaged by John Stones' last-gasp equalizer deep into injury time. Despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half, the Gunners nearly left Manchester with a crucial win, but City’s resilience earned them a valuable point.

Erling Haaland kicked off proceedings in the 9th minute with a sensational solo effort, marking his 100th goal for Manchester City. The Norwegian forward showcased his trademark pace and clinical finishing after a powerful run split Arsenal's defence, giving City an early advantage. However, the champions' joy was short-lived as they suffered a key injury setback.

Minutes after Haaland’s opener, City’s midfield maestro Rodri was forced off the pitch with a suspected knee injury. His departure left a void in the center of the park, and Arsenal quickly capitalized on the disruption. Mateo Kovacic came on as Rodri’s replacement, but the damage was done.

Arsenal found an immediate response in the 22nd minute, taking advantage of a quickly-taken free-kick. Riccardo Calafiori struck a thunderous shot from outside the box, leaving City’s goalkeeper Ederson with no chance. The equalizer reinvigorated Mikel Arteta’s side, who then began to impose themselves on the game.

The Gunners turned the match on its head just before halftime. In first-half stoppage time, Gabriel rose highest to meet Bukayo Saka’s perfectly whipped corner, nodding the ball into the far corner to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead. Gabriel's towering header completed the comeback and shifted the momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favor heading into the break.

Arsenal’s task grew more difficult in the second half when Leandro Trossard was sent off in the 69th minute for a second yellow card. The Belgian forward, already booked, was shown a red card after kicking the ball away in frustration following a challenge on Bernardo Silva.

Down to 10 men, Arsenal were forced to defend resolutely as City piled on the pressure. Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker, and Josko Gvardiol all tested Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, but the Gunners' defence stood firm.

Just as Arsenal looked to be closing in on a famous win, Manchester City found their equalizer in the dying moments of the match. A corner in the 98th minute caused chaos in the Arsenal box, and after a goalmouth scramble, John Stones pounced to slot home the rebound. His strike sent the Etihad into raptures and secured a point for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The final whistle brought a thrilling match to a close, with Manchester City once again sitting atop the Premier League table with 13 points. Arsenal, despite the disappointment of conceding so late, will take heart from a valiant display at one of the toughest grounds in English football.

