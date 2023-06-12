Dragon Ball to Naruto- 7 most popular Anime of all time

Entertainment
Nowadays, anime series are not only children’s favourites; young adults also enjoy them. If you are new to anime or want suggestions, here’s what to watch.
This anime series follows Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous orphaned adolescent ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the village's leader and strongest ninja like his father.
This Anime begins with Goku and Bulma’s search for the seven mystical Dragon Balls. Later the series delves into Goku’s family and friends and their challenges.
The series follows Ash and his adventures in a world full of superpower creatures called Pokémon.
Here we see the battle between giant man-eating Titans and humans, as Eren Jaeger sees one of the creatures devour his mother and vows to destroy the creatures.
This Anime is about the cases solved by a detective whose physical age was chemically reversed to that of a kid, who must hide his age.
The story starts when a high school prodigy named Light Yagami finds a mysterious notebook which grants the user the ability to kill anyone by writing their name.
Set in a maritime world, this Anime follows the character Monkey D. Luffy, a teenage pirate who sets out to become the Pirate King and discover a mythical treasure.