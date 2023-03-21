Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify; Here's why

    Hundreds of Bollywood songs have been removed from Spotify over apparent agreement issues with copyright owners. Many famous songs such as “Malhari” from Bajirao Mastani and “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho have been removed from the platform.

    Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify Here is why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 1:28 PM IST

    Sad news for Bollywood fans as numerous songs have been taken off music streaming app Spotify. The app announced that it's not been able to reach an agreement with the owners of the tracks after the old one expired.

    The audio streaming and media service has reportedly failed to reach an agreement with the owners of a number of Bollywood tracks after the old one expired. Several well-known songs, including "Malhari" from Bajirao Mastani and "Kala Chashma" from Baar Baar Dekho, have reportedly been taken off from the site, according to media reports.

    Spotify stated on its website that it doesn't offer access to all of the world's music and podcasts. "It enters into licence agreements with publishers and rights holders, just like any other streaming service, to make use of their tunes," it stated.

    Also Read | Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time

    Taking to Twitter, many users reacted to the news. Here's how they reacted:

    Spotify said it would continue "good faith" attempts to find a "creative solution" with Zee Music - part of one of India's biggest entertainment companies.

    In order to encourage users to browse around the app, Spotify added a new feed earlier this month as part of its greatest overhaul to date. This feed takes inspiration from TikTok and YouTube. The modifications coincide with Spotify's growing shift away from the classic song and album collections it began with and towards new categories of content like podcasts.

    Also Read | South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time vma

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here vma

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here

    Did Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela ignite divorce rumors with Chaitanya? know details here vma

    Did Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela ignite divorce rumors with Chaitanya? know details here

    Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan is having 'sleepless nights' due to threats vma

    Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan was having 'sleepless nights' due to threats

    Kirron Kher shares health update that shocks the fans, know details vma

    Kirron Kher shares health update that shocks the fans, know details

    Recent Stories

    Explained How Chernobyl nuclear disaster is now teaching geologists about our planet's history snt

    Explained: How Chernobyl nuclear disaster is now teaching geologists about our planet's history

    Kerala 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired ANR

    Kerala: 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired

    Wont let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt AJR

    'Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt

    WPL 2023: Mithali Raj explains the main reason why Gujarat Giants has not been able to make an impact-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mithali Raj explains the main reason why Gujarat Giants hasn't been able to make an impact

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time vma

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon