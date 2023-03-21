Bollywood songs no more available on Spotify; Here's why

Hundreds of Bollywood songs have been removed from Spotify over apparent agreement issues with copyright owners. Many famous songs such as “Malhari” from Bajirao Mastani and “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho have been removed from the platform.

Spotify stated on its website that it doesn't offer access to all of the world's music and podcasts. "It enters into licence agreements with publishers and rights holders, just like any other streaming service, to make use of their tunes," it stated.

Spotify said it would continue "good faith" attempts to find a "creative solution" with Zee Music - part of one of India's biggest entertainment companies.

In order to encourage users to browse around the app, Spotify added a new feed earlier this month as part of its greatest overhaul to date. This feed takes inspiration from TikTok and YouTube. The modifications coincide with Spotify's growing shift away from the classic song and album collections it began with and towards new categories of content like podcasts.

