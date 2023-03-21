Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here

    Suriya has bought a second luxury flat in the poshest and most affluent area of Mumbai for a whopping amount, worth Rs 70 crores. Read on to know more.

    Tamil cinema heartthrob and globally loved pan-Indian superstar Suriya recently created waves with a big move from Chennai to Mumbai. The actor has shifted to the City of Dreams with his wife and their two beautiful children, Diya and Dev. Reportedly, he bought a multi-crore property in Mumbai. Suriya's ambitious real-estate investments in the country's financial capital have not stopped. 

    Reports suggest that the superstar has splurged a whopping Rs 70 crore on a second luxurious apartment in one of the most elite areas of Mumbai. Despite current films already minting money and better professional opportunities on the horizon, this is still a surprise move.

    According to a leading regional entertainment portal, Tamil superstar Suriya's new apartment has a spacious 9,000 square feet area. It is in a posh gated community. The home already has a stunning garden space and numerous parking spots, making it the epitome of luxury. The actor's new home will make him neighbors with some of Bollywood's biggest stars and India's esteemed politicians. If Suriya stays there, that is. The rumor mill suggests that the new house is to serve as a guest house for his parents, siblings Karthi and Brinda, and their families. The house can also get used for celebrating children's birthdays and other special events.

    On the professional front, Suriya is gearing up for his upcoming action-adventure drama Suriya 42, where he will be playing five different avatars named Venkaater, Arathar, Mandaankar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar. Bollywood favorite Disha Patani is starring opposite Suriya in the movie. The actress expressed happiness and excitement at playing a unique and diverse character in the film in September last year. Directed by Siruthai Siva and composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the movie will be releasing within theatres in ten languages across India and worldwide.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
