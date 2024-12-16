Paneer Makhani for Rs 2900, Dal for Rs 1200 & more: Indian YouTuber's expensive restaurant bill sparks buzz

A recent social media post by Indian YouTuber and entrepreneur Ishan Sharma has stirred widespread debate about the pricing practices of luxury restaurants in India.

Paneer Makhani for Rs 2900, Dal for Rs 1200 & more: Indian YouTuber's expensive restaurant bill sparks buzz snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

A recent social media post by Indian YouTuber and entrepreneur Ishan Sharma has stirred widespread debate about the pricing practices of luxury restaurants in India. Sharma, who is also a startup founder, shared a dining bill from a high-end restaurant on X (formerly Twitter), intending to praise the establishment’s policy of not levying a service charge.

However, the focus quickly shifted to the jaw-dropping total of Rs 10,030 for a meal comprising five vegetarian dishes, raising questions about the justification of such exorbitant prices for seemingly simple dishes.

Ishan Sharma's viral restaurant bill

 

The bill featured standard North Indian dishes, including paneer khurchan, dal bukhara, paneer makhani, khasta roti, and pudina parantha. A closer look revealed that individual items were priced steeply—paneer makhani cost Rs 2,900, three paranthas were billed at Rs 1,125, and a single khasta roti was priced at Rs 400. While the receipt prominently highlighted the absence of a service charge, critics speculated that the costs were likely embedded into the menu prices themselves.

One user on X sarcastically pointed out, “Bro, they charged you Rs 375 for one roti. Why would they need a separate 10% service charge?” Others humorously suggested alternative uses for the Rs 10,030 bill, such as funding education, buying gadgets, or even taking a short vacation.

Public outcry over luxury pricing

 

Sharma’s post, which intended to applaud the restaurant’s transparency, backfired as many users criticized him for overlooking the inflated food prices. Some questioned the ethics of charging such high prices for basic dishes, even at luxury establishments.

The incident has reignited debates over whether the pricing at high-end restaurants is justified by the quality of ingredients, service, and ambiance they claim to offer. Critics argued that such pricing models alienate average diners, turning luxury dining into an exclusive experience rather than a celebration of culinary excellence.

Transparency vs Marketing tactics

While Sharma praised the restaurant for its no-service-charge policy, many users called it a marketing ploy. By embedding additional costs into the menu prices, the restaurant may have given the illusion of transparency while charging far more than typical establishments.

“This is standard practice in luxury dining,” one user commented. “They’ve just included the service charge in the dish prices to avoid backlash. It’s hardly a win for customers.”

The viral post has sparked a larger conversation about value for money in the dining industry. With social media amplifying customer experiences, transparency and fairness in pricing have become critical for maintaining trust and loyalty.

For high-end restaurants, the incident serves as a reminder to balance premium pricing with reasonable justification. While luxury establishments pride themselves on offering top-tier ambiance and service, the rising scrutiny from diners shows that even affluent customers are unwilling to overlook steep costs without added value.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Ishan Sharma's viral restaurant bill:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly AJR

'209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session vkp

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to Karnataka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation anr

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to K'taka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation

HISTORIC India, Sri Lanka to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram & Talaimannar after 42 years snt

HISTORIC! India, Sri Lanka to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram & Talaimannar after 42 years

Will not allow our land to be used against India Sri Lankan President Dissanayake assures PM Modi (WATCH) snt

'Will not allow our land to be used against India': Sri Lankan President Dissanayake assures PM Modi (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Changezi Chicken Recipe: A spicy, flavorful dish to elevate your next party menu NTI

Changezi Chicken Recipe: A spicy, flavorful dish to elevate your next party menu

209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly AJR

'209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session vkp

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to Karnataka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation anr

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to K'taka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation

Baby John actor Varun Dhawan OPENS up on fatherhood; responsibilities he takes for daughter Lara ATG

Baby John actor Varun Dhawan OPENS up on fatherhood; responsibilities he takes for daughter Lara

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon