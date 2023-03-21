Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan will release online. The spy action thriller, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be available on Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday, March 22. It is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Bollywood superstar and King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen on January 25 after a long wait of four years. Millions of ardent SRK fans queued up to watch the spy action thriller in the theatres. The movie smashed several records with its phenomenal box office run and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Now, the much-loved SRK starrer is arriving on OTT.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's epic thriller Pathaan is all set to drop online tomorrow. It will be available on Amazon Prime Videos from Wednesday, March 22. It is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared steamy kisses in their films

The OTT giant shared the news on Tuesday and tweeted, "We sense a turbulence in the weather after all Pathaan is coming! #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The die-hard and ardent Shah Rukh Khan fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan on screens again and give some mean kicks and action to John Abraham in the film.

"Pathaan is dropping today at midnight, meanwhile, the editors in our fandom, getting ready," a fan said. "After smashing each and every possible existing records, it's time for #Pathaan to make and break records on OTT as it will premier on Amazon Prime in less than 24 hours. Phirse milte hai Pathaan @iamsrk se!! #PathaanOnPrime," a fan shared. "Fasten your seat belts, mausam bigadne wala hai #PathaanOnPrime @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan," a fan noted. "Imagine the amount of screenshots and edits tomorrow, hehe," a fan adds.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan felt like 'little stalker uncle' with Deepika Padukone