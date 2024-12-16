Met office issues Cold wave ALERT; 7 states brace for freezing temperatures from December 17

A cold wave alert has been issued starting Tuesday. Seven states are under a cold wave warning, with temperatures expected to drop further after December 17

Winter will intensify further from tomorrow as temperatures tip further

The freezing cold is gradually increasing due to icy winds

Temperatures will drop in parts of the Gangetic plains of the state, parts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Maharashtra, as well as Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan

Visibility is between 50-200 meters in several parts of the country, apart from the plains owing to thick fog in the morning

A blanket of dense fog has spread across various parts of the country. Temperatures in the mountainous regions of the country are between minus 4-8 degrees. However, it is being reported that the temperature may drop further after the 17th

The impact of winter is gradually increasing across the state. The temperature in Kolkata was 12 degrees on Sunday itself

But a cold wave alert has been issued from tomorrow. However, due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the temperature may rise quite a bit after two or three days

