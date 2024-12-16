Met office issues Cold wave ALERT; 7 states brace for freezing temperatures from December 17

A cold wave alert has been issued starting Tuesday. Seven states are under a cold wave warning, with temperatures expected to drop further after December 17

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

A cold wave alert has been issued starting Tuesday. Winter will intensify further from tomorrow as temperatures tip further

article_image2

A cold wave alert has been issued not only in the state but also across 7 states in the country. The freezing cold is gradually increasing due to icy winds

article_image3

Temperatures will drop in parts of the Gangetic plains of the state, parts of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Maharashtra, as well as Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan

article_image4

Visibility is between 50-200 meters in several parts of the country, apart from the plains owing to thick fog in the morning

article_image5

A blanket of dense fog has spread across various parts of the country. Temperatures in the mountainous regions of the country are between minus 4-8 degrees. However, it is being reported that the temperature may drop further after the 17th

article_image6

The impact of winter is gradually increasing across the state. The temperature in Kolkata was 12 degrees on Sunday itself

article_image7

But a cold wave alert has been issued from tomorrow. However, due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the temperature may rise quite a bit after two or three days

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly AJR

'209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session vkp

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to Karnataka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation anr

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to K'taka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation

HISTORIC India, Sri Lanka to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram & Talaimannar after 42 years snt

HISTORIC! India, Sri Lanka to resume passenger ferry services between Rameshwaram & Talaimannar after 42 years

Paneer Makhani for Rs 2900, Dal for Rs 1200 & more: Indian YouTuber's expensive restaurant bill sparks buzz snt

Paneer Makhani for Rs 2900, Dal for Rs 1200 & more: Indian YouTuber's expensive restaurant bill sparks buzz

Recent Stories

Changezi Chicken Recipe: A spicy, flavorful dish to elevate your next party menu NTI

Changezi Chicken Recipe: A spicy, flavorful dish to elevate your next party menu

209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly AJR

'209 Hindus killed in Sambhal since 1947': CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session vkp

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to Karnataka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation anr

'Will inform once township is finalised...' Kerala CM responds to K'taka's inquiry on Wayanad rehabilitation

Baby John actor Varun Dhawan OPENS up on fatherhood; responsibilities he takes for daughter Lara ATG

Baby John actor Varun Dhawan OPENS up on fatherhood; responsibilities he takes for daughter Lara

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon