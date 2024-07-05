Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik SLAMS Rakhi Sawant for commenting on her family, asks her to 'stay away'

    Rakhi Sawant had previously stated that she would fight for justice on Payal's behalf, but the latter has now urged her to keep away from the family.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    Payal Malik has slammed Rakhi Sawant for reportedly threatening her YouTuber husband, Armaan Malik. Payal, who recently stormed out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, shared a video message on Thursday night, asking Rakhi not to intervene in their personal life to "create controversies". While Rakhi had stated that she would fight for justice on Payal's behalf, but the latter has now urged her to keep away from the family.

    Payal's reacts to Rakhi's statement

    "I believe you don't have any work, which is why you're targeting my family. She says she will seek justice for me. I did not ask for any form of justice from you. You must ensure that all three or four men you married are treated fairly. You call Kritika a lizard and humiliate Armaan by abusing him. Who asked you to bring me justice? You simply want to stir up controversy. That is it. We don't have any such troubles in our family, so please stay away from it. This will not be my final film; if you attempt to ruin our image, I will return it to you," Payal stated.

    Armaan Malik and his wives

    Armaan Malik faced controversy when he entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his two wives, Payal and Kritika. While the former has been removed, Kritika remains in the show alongside her spouse.

    Armaan married Payal in 2011, and the couple has a son named Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, the YouTuber married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without legally dissolving his previous marriage. Armaan made headlines on December 4, 2022, when he announced both his wives' pregnancies simultaneously. Armaan currently has four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

