BREAKING: Mukesh Ambani invites Sonia Gandhi for Anant, Radhika wedding at 10 Janpath [WATCH]

    Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani recently visited Sonia Gandhi, former Congress President, at her residence, extending an invitation for his son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant

    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited former Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence, 10 Janpath, on Thursday. During the visit, Ambani extended a personal invitation to Gandhi for the upcoming wedding of his youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, scheduled for July 12.

    Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare.

    The wedding celebrations are set to take place over several days. The festivities will commence with the Shubh Vivah on July 12, followed by the Shubh Aashirwaad on July 13, and will conclude with the Mangal Utsav on July 14.

    The Sangeet ceremony is slated for July 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), with a special performance by international pop sensation Justin Bieber. Bieber has already arrived in Mumbai and is reportedly charging Rs. 83 crores for his performance, surpassing the fees of other international artists such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Pitbull.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
