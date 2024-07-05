Entertainment

Anant, Radhika Dandiya night: Sloka, Akash Ambani look graceful

Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani made a striking appearance at the dandiya night, with Shloka in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga and Akash in a custom Aqua Patola bundi by Kunal Rawal

Sloka

Shloka Mehta dazzled in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga with a jewel-adorned blouse and intricately embroidered skirt

Sloka Mehta

Her Garba ensemble was complemented by a contrasting dupatta and opulent diamond jewellery

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani chose a bespoke Aqua Patola bundi by Kunal Rawal, featuring French knots and mirror work

Akash Ambani

His outfit included a turq braille knots kurta and ivory breech pants for a distinctive look

Sloka

Accessories for Shloka included a luxurious necklace, maang tikka, statement earrings, and bangles

Akash

Akash paired his attire with stylish beige loafer flats, highlighting his dapper style

Akash Ambani, Sloka Mehta

Shloka's ensemble showcased sweetheart neckline, enhancing her glamorous appearance. Akash completed his look with a clean-shaven face and perfectly styled hair

