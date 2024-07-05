Anant, Radhika Dandiya night: Sloka, Akash Ambani look graceful

Entertainment
Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani made a striking appearance at the dandiya night, with Shloka in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga and Akash in a custom Aqua Patola bundi by Kunal Rawal
Shloka Mehta dazzled in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga with a jewel-adorned blouse and intricately embroidered skirt
Her Garba ensemble was complemented by a contrasting dupatta and opulent diamond jewellery
Akash Ambani chose a bespoke Aqua Patola bundi by Kunal Rawal, featuring French knots and mirror work
His outfit included a turq braille knots kurta and ivory breech pants for a distinctive look
Accessories for Shloka included a luxurious necklace, maang tikka, statement earrings, and bangles
Akash paired his attire with stylish beige loafer flats, highlighting his dapper style
Shloka's ensemble showcased sweetheart neckline, enhancing her glamorous appearance. Akash completed his look with a clean-shaven face and perfectly styled hair